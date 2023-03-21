Hooters® Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Strong Same-Store-Sales Performance & Prime Growth Markets Across the U.S.

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Prioritizes U.S. Development, Offers Historic Franchise Incentive Amid Milestone Year

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, celebrates 40 years of restaurant industry success. As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters enters its 40th year signaling the next era of growth and innovation. Entering its third year of same-store-sales growth, company leadership is honing in on U.S. development with prime territories available across the country. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, Hooters is giving away 40 weeks of free royalties for any new franchisee that signs on for a Hooters franchise in 2023.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed chicken wings and popular All-American Hooters Girl® waitstaff. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing. For 40 years, Hooters has been an iconic player in the casual dining segment, focusing on timeless, craveable food, which has provided the basic foundation to scale its business. As it enters this next era, Hooters seeks to make bold and innovative moves in the full-service restaurant category, strengthen its core, and enhance the entertainment draw of its in-person dining experience while expanding across the United States.

"We are very grateful and proud to achieve this industry milestone and solidify our category leadership," said Sal Mellili, CEO of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "We stand here 40-years strong, but feel younger and more invigorated than ever. The future looks bright as we've made strategic hires, enhanced our development program with flexible store models, invested heavily in marketing initiatives, refined operations, and seen incredible global expansion. It is an exciting time as we see a lot of growth opportunities ahead, and with a 40-year history to lean on as a launch pad, the sky's the limit for what's to come."

Driving this next era of growth is recently appointed Chief Development Officer, Michael Arrowsmith, who oversees the expansion of corporate and franchise locations, both global and domestic.

International development took center stage in 2022 and continues to accelerate as Hooters opened four stores – two in Mexico, one in Canada, and one in the U.K. resulting in the opening of the world's largest Hooters in Q4 2022. Hooters now boasts 70 international locations in 17 countries, and there continues to be an increasing amount of interest in key international growth markets.

As international development continues to surge, company leadership is focusing on U.S. development with prime territories ripe for expansion. Store model flexibility will play a key role in adapting to various market-dependent real estate options.

"With flexible store models, including multiple innovative conversion plans for second generation space, simpler kitchen operations compared to other concepts, and a lower overall investment level, our franchise opportunity is perfect for multi-unit, multi-brand operators looking to diversify their portfolio with a full-service brand that has 40 years of proven success," said Arrowsmith. "Giving 40 weeks of free royalties to celebrate our 40 years of success is icing on the cake, and there is no better year to sign on with our iconic brand."

Hooters provides a full development support system, including site selection and construction assistance, marketing, operation, and access to existing supply chain systems. With over 40 years of experience in helping franchisees thrive and proven sales and operations performance, Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on the Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit https://www.hooters.com/franchising/.

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 370 Hooters restaurants in 35 states and 18 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.

