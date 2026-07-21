Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Adds G280 to Charter Fleet

Addition Expands Company Capabilities and Strengthens Support for Super-Midsize Aircraft

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter has added a Gulfstream G280 to its growing fleet, further expanding the company's flight services and management portfolio. The aircraft has completed the onboarding process for inclusion on Hop-A-Jet's FAA Part 135 certificate and is currently under final FAA review. It is expected to enter charter service in the near future, providing travelers with access to one of business aviation's most sought-after super-midsize aircraft.

Hop-A-Jet Added a Gulfstream G280 to its Starter Fleet

The G280 addition to Hop-A-Jet's fleet is part of an ongoing expansion designed to provide customers with a new array of options for private jet travel. Last month, the company announced that it added a Citation X under management and expects more announcements of additional aircraft types throughout 2026.

Known throughout business aviation for its spacious cabin, transcontinental capability, and operational versatility, the G280 is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished jets in the super-midsize category. Hop-A-Jet is excited to add the G280 to its fleet, as the aircraft complements the company's growing fleet beyond its long-established Learjet and Challenger platforms.

The jet's combination of cabin space, coast-to-coast capability, and operational flexibility makes it a practical option for a wide variety of travel needs. With a range of up to approximately 3,600 nautical miles, a certified ceiling of 45,000 feet, and a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.84, the G280 is designed to comfortably handle coast-to-coast missions across the United States. Its performance capabilities allow operators to connect major business centers and leisure destinations while maintaining the flexibility expected from the super-midsize segment. The aircraft is particularly well suited for the types of regional and transcontinental trips frequently requested by today's private aviation clients.

"The G280 represents an exciting next step for Hop-A-Jet," said Barry Ellis, President of Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter. "Not only does it add another exceptional aircraft to our Part 135 charter fleet, but it also expands our operational capabilities as we continue growing beyond our traditional Learjet and Challenger platforms. The aircraft creates new opportunities for pilot training, strengthens our experience with Gulfstream aircraft, and allows us to better serve both aircraft owners and charter clients. The G280 has become one of the most respected and requested aircraft in its class, and we're excited to bring that capability to our customers."

Inside, it offers one of the largest cabin environments in the super-midsize category, providing ample room for passengers to work, relax, or rest during flight. Its typical configuration supports productive business travel while remaining comfortable for family and leisure trips, and generous baggage capacity accommodates personal luggage, business materials, golf clubs, skis, and other specialty items. The aircraft's stand-up cabin design, flat floors, and thoughtfully arranged interior help create a comfortable onboard experience throughout longer journeys.

The G280 joins Hop-A-Jet Worldwide during a period of continued growth, as the company expands its services to accommodate a wider variety of travelers, owners, and operational requirements. Beyond increasing charter availability, the addition reflects Hop-A-Jet's continued investment in pilot training, maintenance capabilities, and technical expertise while broadening the range of aircraft it operates.

About Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter

Founded in 1976, Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter is a leading private aviation provider serving discerning travelers worldwide. The company delivers premium on-demand charter, aircraft management, and maintenance solutions with a focus on safety, discretion, and service excellence. Learn more at hopajetworldwide.com.

Hop-A-Jet Media Contact:

Laura Melendez, Director of Retail Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter