HOPCo showcases digital patient engagement and strategic partnerships at 2025 AAHKS Annual Meeting

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) outcomes and value-based care, will play a prominent role this week at the 2025 American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting, Oct. 23 - 26 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

HOPCo will highlight its digital patient engagement platforms, including myrecovery® by HOPCo and HOPCo Vitals®, which enhance patient communication, improve adherence, and monitor recovery in real time. The company will also showcase HOPCo CNS (Clinical Network Solutions), its comprehensive platform for optimizing musculoskeletal care delivery across multiple practices and care settings. Together, these tools enable orthopedic teams to deliver personalized care, streamline recovery, and generate actionable data that drives measurable improvements in MSK outcomes.

Strategic Partnerships and Presence

HOPCo partners with Smith+Nephew, a major conference sponsor, and Caro Health, expanding access to high-quality musculoskeletal care across new markets. HOPCo representatives will be at Smith+Nephew's booth demonstrating how digital engagement solutions integrate with broader care strategies and value-based initiatives.

HOPCo will also host a dedicated booth and lounge, offering attendees a space for private discussions, interactive demonstrations, and networking over refreshments.

Leadership and Education

HOPCo's executive team will actively participate in panels, breakout sessions, and networking events. Dr. David Jacofsky, Founder and Chairman of HOPCo and The CORE Institute, will co-chair the Business of Total Joint Arthroplasty course, discussing outpatient joint replacement strategies and digital tool integration. Tom Harte, President of HOPCo Digital, will present on leveraging technology to improve patient engagement and clinical outcomes.

Dr. Michael Meneghini, President of AAHKS and Chief Market Development Officer of HOPCo, and Dr. Wael Barsoum, HOPCo President and Chief Transformation Officer, will moderate sessions and engage attendees on innovation, patient care, and organizational leadership.

"HOPCo is proud to bring together innovation, collaboration, and leadership at this year's AAHKS Annual Meeting," said Dr. Barsoum. "From digital engagement to strategic partnerships, our goal is to demonstrate how technology and physician-led solutions can transform musculoskeletal care nationwide."

Research & Data Leadership

HOPCo researchers will also present key findings via poster sessions at the meeting:

TITLE: Activity Phenotypes Prior to Total Hip Arthroplasty: Insights from Step Counts and PROMs

Authors: Alison Klika, Hady Salama, Angelica Parra, Axel Sylvan, Huy Phan, Thomas Harte, Marc Jacofsky, David Jacofsky, Wael Barsoum

Summary: Preoperative step-based activity phenotypes strongly predict postoperative recovery, beyond traditional patient-reported outcomes. TITLE: An Unsustainable Reimbursement Model: A 12-Year Analysis of Surgeon Compensation for Revision THA

Authors: Juan Lizcano, Kaitlin Bernabe, Jesus Villa, Nicolas Piuzzi, Wael Barsoum, Carlos Higuera

Summary: Stagnant reimbursement for complex revision procedures threatens physician engagement and patient access, highlighting the need for urgent policy reform.

These research contributions further reinforce HOPCo's commitment to combining real-world evidence with scalable clinical innovation.

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care, outcomes management, and care transformation. HOPCo partners with physician practices, health systems, payors, and suppliers to implement clinically integrated models that improve quality, reduce variability, and lower the total cost of MSK care.

Through HOPCo Digital, our advanced technology and AI platform, HOPCo is building the most comprehensive solution for practices, ambulatory surgery centers, payors, suppliers, and health systems enabling integrated, data-driven, and patient-centered care. HOPCo's global footprint includes partnerships worldwide, with teams on the ground supporting successful implementations in both emerging and mature healthcare systems and markets.

