Hope & Beauty, A Marketplace for Cancer Patients, Launches a New Online Store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope & Beauty, ( shophopeandbeauty.com ), a Mountain View, California-based marketplace for cancer patients and cancer survivors has launched a new online-store along with a select line of body care products known as Chemo Companions. These products are carefully selected to address the side-effects related to hair, nails and skin that affect cancer patients during and after chemotherapy, radiation or other forms of cancer treatment.

Shyamali Singhal, M.D. Ph.D, Hope & Beauty's Founder, a Surgical Oncologist and the Executive Director at the El Camino Hospital Cancer Center in Mountain View, CA, said, "I have been fortunate enough to work with a number of cancer patients for more than twenty years as a General Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, and have seen that the treatment process goes above and beyond chemotherapy and surgery. I've learned that taking care of one's body, especially the hair, skin, and nails can lead to improved self-esteem and faster recovery times."

Dr. Singhal was immediately impressed with the impact the body care products she promoted had on the lives of her patients and decided it was time to take her company to the next level in order to reach cancer patients and cancer survivors around the nation. Her online store, www.shophopeandbeauty.com , offers clinically proven hair, skin, nail, and oral care products such as conditioning shampoos that help promote hair regrowth as well as broad-spectrum sunscreens that have been recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. The company is focused on distributing body care products from leading brands such as PCA Skin, Alra, and Cleure under their Chemo Companions line where most products can be found lower than the retail price. In addition, all the products that are available are eligible for reimbursement for Flexible Spending Accounts.

Dr. Singhal commented, "We recognize that the demand for clinically proven body care products for cancer patients is becoming increasingly high and we know that we have the team and the expertise to satisfy this demand and help our customers get the hair, skin, nail and oral care products they need to fight back against this terrible disease."

Hope & Beauty is looking to partner with other industry leaders to promote self care among cancer patients. If you're a business owner or leader in the healthcare industry that would like to work with the company to promote self care for cancer patients please contact info@myhopeandbeauty.com.

SOURCE Hope & Beauty

Related Links

https://www.shophopeandbeauty.com/

