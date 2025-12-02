Hope City Church Announces Grand Opening of New Main Campus in Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope City Church is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its new Main Campus on Saturday, December 6, with special services at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, followed by Sunday services on December 7 at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, and 1:00 PM. The new campus is located at 5300 W. Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77041.

After nearly 11 years as a portable church, Hope City is celebrating a major milestone by moving into its first permanent facility—an advancement that marks a new chapter of growth, impact, and expanded outreach.

"This new building will enable us to tell more people about Jesus and better serve our community," said Pastors Daniel and Jackie Groves. "Our mission is to Help People Find Hope, and we're grateful for God's faithfulness every step of the way. We can't wait to welcome people into our new home."

The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the hub for Hope City's weekend services, digital content, and community initiatives. The church invites families, friends, and the entire Houston community to join the celebration, experience dynamic worship, and see firsthand what God is doing through Hope City.

Grand Opening Weekend Service Schedule

Saturday, December 6th - 5pm / 7pm

Sunday, December 7th - 9am / 11am / 1pm

For more information visit hopecity.com , www.instagram.com/yourhopecity or contact:

Duncan Dodds

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 713-806-5959

