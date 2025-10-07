Hope Dmuchowski Named to the 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ List

First Horizon CFO Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year by American Banker

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski has been named to American Banker's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ list for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor celebrates the exceptional achievements of women leaders shaping the future of banking and finance.

Hope Dmuchowski - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, First Horizon

"We are thrilled to see Hope recognized for her outstanding contributions in connecting financial outcomes with innovation and sustainable growth," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Her visionary leadership plays a significant role in delivering solutions that enable our bankers to strengthen our relationships with clients. Equally impressive is her dedication to mentoring associates and fostering a culture of accountability and excellence, which has been key to our continued success. Hope's impact is felt across the organization, and we are proud to celebrate her achievements."

American Banker previously recognized Dmuchowski as one of The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2023, one of The Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2024 and as a member of The Most Powerful Women in Banking 2024: Top Teams.

The 2025 honorees will be celebrated at The Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference and Gala on October 22–24, 2025, in New York City.

To read Dmuchowski's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking profile, click here: AmericanBanker.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation