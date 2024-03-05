Hope for Ukraine Teams Up with The Gadfly Project and Receives In-Kind Software Development Grant to Revolutionize Humanitarian Aid Efforts with Innovative Web App

ROSELAND, N.J., and LVIV-VYNNYKY, Ukraine, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope for Ukraine , in collaboration with The Gadfly Project and supported by an in-kind software development grant, is embarking on a transformative journey to modernize humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine. Through creating an innovative web application, Hope for Ukraine and The Gadfly Project are pioneering an innovative system for aid distribution, leveraging technology to expand outreach to those in need of aid while ensuring effectiveness, transparency, and responsiveness. This system incorporates user-friendly features akin to popular on-demand service platforms, offering a seamless experience for aid recipients and facilitating efficient resource allocation.

The new web application, developed with a strong emphasis on technology, will transform how humanitarian aid is delivered on the ground in Ukraine. Similar to popular ridesharing and food delivery apps, the application will provide real-time notifications to users about upcoming aid distribution events in their area. This will empower individuals needing access to aid more easily and efficiently, reducing wait times and ensuring a more humane experience for recipients.

"The qualifying process our grant applicants are subjected to, underscores the significance of Hope for Ukraine's innovative idea and their breadth of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Executive at the Gadfly Project. He continues, "Among a pool of high caliber grant submissions, Hope for Ukraine's project premise, follow-through, and potential for transformative impact for thousands of beneficiaries, made them an obvious grant awardee choice for us. This marks a poignant moment in leveraging technology to enhance aid delivery efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness; ultimately amplifying Hope for Ukraine's impact on the ground."

Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of Hope for Ukraine, reflected on the journey since the organization's inception to the onset of the Ukraine war, stating, "As we commemorate the second anniversary of the war, this collaboration with The Gadfly Project and the generous support of the in-kind software development grant mark a pivotal moment for Hope for Ukraine. With this innovative web app, we are transforming how humanitarian aid is delivered and empowering individuals and NGOs to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. This grant not only underscores the potential impact of our project but also serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit driving positive change in our community."

Through the web application, individuals on the ground can verify their need for aid and receive support from local NGO's streamlining the verification process and ensuring aid reaches those who need it most. It will provide a centralized platform for NGOs to access information about aid deliveries, enabling them to pick up aid immediately after delivery and reducing administrative burdens.

Key features of the application include:

Real-time notifications for aid distribution events.

Verification process for aid recipients.

Centralized information for NGOs about aid deliveries.

Streamlined reporting process for distribution partners.

Access to distribution site locations and registration requirements.

Olha Olesuk, a representative of Path of Hope, shared her excitement about the App's potential impact, stating, "This application will serve as a powerful platform for beneficiaries, volunteers, and those in need of help. The application will make different operations easier and more efficient. It will facilitate the distribution of event announcements and help beneficiaries register quickly. Additionally, our volunteers can upload daily photos and video reports to inform donors about their impact, even from thousands of miles away."

With this grant, Hope for Ukraine is poised to harness the power of technology to empower individuals and NGOs in their mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. The collaborative efforts between Hope for Ukraine and The Gadfly Project exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication to humanitarian causes, setting a new standard for aid delivery in Ukraine and beyond.

After the web application has been launched, it will be utilized by NGOs such as:

Paths of Hope (Non-Profit Organization)

Lviv Charitable Organization International Charity Foundation Frontline Volunteers

Kyiv Charitable Organization Charitable Foundation of Development City

Kryvyi Rih Charitable Organization Charitable Fund We Are Near.ua

Chernivtsi Give the Community a Little of Myself (Non-Profit Organization)

Volyn Region International Charitable Fund

"House of Good Hearts" - Charkiv Region

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator, Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence in supporting those impacted by the Ukraine crisis.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war.

Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu.org) .

About The Gadfly Project

The Gadfly Project's actions are guided by their values. This Social Enterprise is steadfast in the belief of a sustainable future, with an environment and society meeting basic human needs, for all. As technological advances are made daily, it becomes more apparent that software and technology can and should be vital instruments in this endeavor. The Gadfly Project is committed to being a part of that movement.

With That in mind, the Gadfly Project makes in-kind grants available for organizations seeking to implement software initiatives addressing human rights, housing, health, equitable and sustainable food and water, environment/climate, conscious commerce/enterprise, and technology innovations. These grants are available to organizations both international and domestic.

The Gadfly Project Site

