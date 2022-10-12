HOPE LEIGH MARKETING GROUP (HLMG) HIRES INDUSTRY LEADERS TO ADDRESS EXPONENTIAL DEMAND IN TALENT ATTRACTION

With recruitment marketing and diversity hiring strategies at an all-time high, HLMG adds strategic hires: Blair Stock, Kristina Zwettler, Ryan Loren and Lucia McWilliams

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hope Leigh Marketing Group , a women-owned agency specializing in talent attraction, recruitment marketing and employer brand, announces the hire of proven industry leaders to help lead the continued growth and success of the agency.

"Our talent represents this agency – resources to bridge the gap between current agency offerings and what today's talent acquisition teams need," said Carie Corbin, Founding Partner, HLMG. "Every client is different, and we understand how to assess and manage individual nuances of talent attraction given the rapidly changing landscape. This includes our own hiring strategy, offering strategic approaches to diversity recruiting and effectively targeting remote workers."

About the new team members offering a collective 50 years of experience:

Blair Stock assumes the role of Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and will serve as an Executive Sponsor to HLMG clients. Blair brings more than 30 years of experience in both the tech consulting and talent recruitment landscape. Marrying his 20 years of Denver connections with his experience at companies such as Monster and Hewlett-Packard, Blair is a perfect choice to help take HLMG to the next level with unrivaled client service and experience.

Kristina Zwettler brings more than 10 years of experience to HLMG as an Account Director, leading relationship strategies and educating clients on talent value. She brings a strong background from the HR Tech space in operations, project management and client services to the team.

Ryan Loren (he/him/his) is appointed as an Account Director, specializing in talent attraction, employer brand and diversity for HLMG. In a market where unique hires are culture adds, Ryan is leveraging his industry experience with his 10 years of experience leading and opening yoga studios to bring a renewed passion (and zen) for HLMG clients.

Lucia McWilliams is the newest HLMG Account Coordinator. Offering a strong background in operations, data and analytics, Lucia will work to serve HLMG clients by digging into the data of recruitment campaigns to calibrate and optimize how they perform.

Download high-resolution photos of new hires .

"We could not be more excited about the future of Hope Leigh Marketing Group and our clients," said Amanda Thompson Buffington, Founding Partner. "Our collective experience on the agency and client side gives us a unique competitive advantage in this space. We anticipated a need we saw the market desperately needed, and our approach, services and unique strategies have been met with an overwhelmingly positive response."

HLMG will continue to offer talent attraction services globally and deliver on new and unique client solutions, including:

Digital media strategy and ad placement, including digital media optimization and analytics, programmatic job boards, digital banners, social recruiting strategies (e.g., Meta, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, YouTube) and SEM/SEO recruiting strategies.

Talent acquisition strategy audits for teams, from Employer Brand competitive footprint to HR tech stack evaluation.

Employer branding from audit through strategy development and activation, including reputation management playbooks and support.

Diversity recruiting strategy audit, evaluation, optimization and training.

Additionally, for companies who need to develop their Employer Brand or who may be struggling with recruitment pipelines, Hope Leigh Marketing Group offers an initial audit / consult at no charge.

About Hope Leigh Marketing Group

Hope Leigh Marketing Group is a Dallas-based, women-owned agency specializing in talent attraction, recruitment marketing, and employer brand. With 50+ years of combined industry experience across Fortune 100 HR, Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Marketing departments, this talent attraction agency has created creative, strategic pipelines that deliver thousands of candidates every single day. For more information, visit HopeLeighMarketing.com .

Media Contact: Christi Beard 214.704.7881

SOURCE Hope Leigh Marketing Group