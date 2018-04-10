Hopelab And Grit Digital Health Join Forces To Tackle The Rapid Rise Of Loneliness Affecting College-Aged Youth In The U.S.

"Research shows there are significant health risks associated with loneliness in young adults, including higher anxiety and depressive symptoms and even a greater possibility for current and future suicide attempts or self-harm behaviors," said Margaret Laws, President and CEO of Hopelab. "We believe that Hopelab and Grit are ideally positioned to tackle this important challenge, bringing together the speed of innovation and the rigors of evidence-based scientific validation."

Grit Digital Health has designed several digital tools that approach mental health and well-being issues in a creative, relatable and accessible way. YOU at College is a digital tool, available 24/7, that personalizes well-being for every student and fosters self-awareness by connecting students to evidence-based information, campus resources, peers and opportunities.

"The truth is that the proliferation of smartphones, social media and video gaming is ingrained in young people's lives, and the potential for decreasing harm and increasing benefit lies in how and why the technology is being used," said Joe Conrad, Grit Digital Health Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled about collaborating with Hopelab and putting our collective team's expertise, talent and passion to work to create a digital solution that is designed explicitly for positive impact."

Hopelab is a social innovation lab focused on designing science-based technologies to improve the health and well-being of teens and young adults. Our unique approach to driving positive health outcomes combines motivational psychology, socially focused design, and strategic partnerships to achieve broad impact. Hopelab was founded in 2001 is part of The Omidyar Group. Learn more at www.hopelab.org

Grit Digital Health, LLC is a purpose-driven business comprised of specialists in behavioral health, wellness, technology and marketing communications. In collaboration with higher education partners, Grit developed YOU at College, a digital portal addressing the well-being challenges facing every student and campus. The Grit team are also the creators of Man Therapy, an innovative campaign that uses humor to promote men's mental health and help-seeking behaviors. For more information, visit gritdigitalhealth.com.

