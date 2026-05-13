Hopelab's Head of Research, Dr. Amy Green, Testifies before California State Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee on the Impact of Social Media on LGBTQ+ Young People

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Amy Green, Hopelab's Head of Research, testified before the California State Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee at its information hearing titled, "The Impact of Social Media on LGBTQ+ Youth: Benefits, Risks, and Safeguards." Drawing from Hopelab's 2024 national survey with Common Sense Media and its 2025 national survey with Born This Way Foundation, Dr. Green discussed the dual realities that LGBTQ+ young people face online: that platforms expose young people to harm and, at the same time, provide potential benefits for LGBTQ+ young people, especially those who lack in-person support (from their families or communities).

"When we talk about social media and LGBTQ+ youth mental health, we have to hold two realities at once," testified Dr. Green. "These platforms can expose young people to real harm. They also provide meaningful, sometimes life-saving support."

Dr. Green's testimony focused on the implications for how we think about LGBTQ+ young people's well–being and about policies that affect their access to online spaces. She also emphasized the importance of including LGBTQ+ young people in the development of future solutions and grounding decision-making in evidence.

Read her written testimony here.

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, investor, and convener, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for Brown, Black, and Queer young people. Learn more at hopelab.org.

SOURCE Hopelab