Hopewell Therapeutics to Present Data Highlighting Novel Tissue Targeting Lipid Nanoparticles at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopewell Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on discovering, synthesizing, and developing the next generation of tissue-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ttLNPs) to deliver genomic medicines to patients, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data demonstrating progression of its pulmonary, oncology and vaccine programs at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting being held this week in Baltimore, MD, as well as virtually. The findings will be highlighted in a poster presentation and support Hopewell's commitment to redefine the non-viral delivery space for novel genomic medicines by designing systemically administered LNPs based on proprietary ionizable lipid chemistry that enables specific targeting of tissues and cells throughout the body.

Hopewell has advanced product candidates that combine tissue-targeting LNPs with proprietary mRNA encoding for therapeutic proteins to treat rare and common diseases. In preclinical models across multiple species, systemic delivery to specific cell types in the lung and trachea has been demonstrated, and locally enriched and robust protein expression has been achieved in the lung and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid. This includes lung-specific expression of GM-CSF and concomitant reduction of disease specific biomarkers in a murine model of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare disease with no FDA-approved treatment.

In addition, Hopewell's lead liver-targeting LNP has been used to deliver mRNA encoding novel bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTES), which have demonstrated deep and sustained B-cell depletion in a non-human primate model, as well as reduction in tumor volume in a hepatocellular carcinoma mouse model. For immune cell targeted delivery, Hopewell has designed and tested novel systemically or subcutaneously administered LNPs that provide enhanced delivery efficiency to T-cells, B-cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages in the spleen and lymph nodes. These immune targeting LNPs have been successfully deployed in preclinical cancer vaccine and infectious disease vaccine models.

"This is an exciting time for Hopewell," shared Louis Brenner, M.D., Hopewell's President and CEO. "We have made remarkable progress with our ttLNP technology over the past year, highlighted by the preclinical experiments that demonstrate systemic delivery of genomic cargoes to specific cellular targets in the lung, spleen, and liver. As our field advances and seeks to realize the promise of genetic medicines, it continues to be clear that targeted delivery of increasingly complex therapeutic cargoes to tissues and cell types within those tissues is necessary. Our team is presenting data this week that showcase the progress of our ttLNPs and potential therapeutic applications that could be pursued for patient benefit."

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024; 12:00 p.m. ET

Session Title: Thursday Posters: Cancer - Immunotherapy and Cancer Vaccines

Final Abstract Number: 1273

Presenter: Xin Kai, Ph.D., Director of Discovery Biology



About Hopewell Therapeutics

Hopewell Therapeutics is discovering, synthesizing, and developing the next generation of tissue-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ttLNPs) to bring genomic medicines to patients. Hopewell is pursuing opportunities to redefine the non-viral delivery space for novel genomic medicines by designing systemically administered LNPs to specifically target extrahepatic tissues and cells throughout the body. Hopewell has built a robust intellectual property portfolio with an expansive library of ionizable lipids and has established partnerships with several industry leading companies. Hopewell is developing its own internal pipeline, initially targeting diseases of the lung, while concurrently exploring the potential of its ttLNP platform for patients with unmet needs in oncology, infectious diseases, rare genetic diseases, and neurological disorders. For more information, visit www.hopewell-tx.com.

