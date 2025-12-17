HOPI Logistics Boosts Performance and Reliability with Next-Generation Hitachi Vantara VSP One Block Infrastructure

Virtual Storage Platform One Block delivers enterprise-grade performance, uptime and sustainability to support HOPI Logistics' 24/7 supply chain operations

PRAGUE and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that HOPI Logistics, a global logistics provider headquartered in the Czech Republic, has implemented Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One Block (VSP One Block) to increase the reliability and availability of its mission-critical solutions. The all-NVMe VSP One Block arrays, deployed in an active-active cluster with Global-Active Device (GAD) technology, provide HOPI Logistics with the performance and resilience needed to sustain continuous operations and streamline its operating environment.

For more information about VSP One, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/vsp-one-block/high-end

As a major logistics and warehousing partner for global retailers and fast-moving consumer goods brands, HOPI Logistics operates a highly integrated supply chain across multiple countries. The organization relies on SAP solutions to drive its end-to-end business processes, from manufacturing and warehousing to distribution and transportation. According to a recent report, unplanned downtime costs Global 2000 companies $400 billion annually – equivalent to 9% of profits. With downtime simply not an option, HOPI Logistics sought to replace legacy disk-based storage that was struggling to meet performance and reliability demands.

Deploying VSP One Block was critical to preserving uninterrupted access to SAP systems and helping the company continue to meet customer expectations and maintain its competitive edge across the region. HOPI Logistics implemented two all-NVMe VSP One Block arrays in an active-active configuration to ensure continuous availability. With VSP One Block, HOPI Logistics can restart its SAP databases 50% faster, boosting the availability of key applications and cutting the risk of unplanned downtime. While the company originally set a requirement for 3 GBps read and write performance, Hitachi Vantara was able to deliver noticeably greater throughput: 15 GBps for read operations and 4 GBps for write operations. With deduplication capabilities from Hitachi Vantara, HOPI Logistics is achieving a compression ratio of 2.41:1, reducing storage capacity requirements by around 17 TB. When the time comes to scale out, the company can add capacity quickly and flexibly.

"SAP plays a critical role in driving our operations, and the storage setup we previously had was no longer meeting our expectations around throughput," said Petr Pokorný, Head of IT Operations, HOPI Logistics. "When it comes to availability, the difference between our old platform and VSP One Block is huge. We can now restart our SAP databases 50% faster, complete maintenance within 30 minutes and automatically fail over between sites using GAD. It's a major leap forward for uptime and resilience."

Enterprise Performance and Energy Efficiency with VSP One Block

In addition to performance gains, HOPI Logistics has reduced its energy use and data center footprint. The all-NVMe VSP One Block solution occupies just 2U of rack space, a space reduction of 50%, which requires less energy use and is helping HOPI Logistics reduce its carbon footprint, which aligns with the company's broader sustainability goals.

"HOPI Logistics plays a vital role in keeping essential goods moving across Europe, and they need infrastructure that can power their systems faster and more efficiently," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "VSP One Block not only allows the company to maintain 24/7 operations, but the Dynamic Carbon Reduction technology in VSP One Block helps reduce energy consumption by switching CPUs into eco-mode during periods of low activity, which can help lower CO2 footprints by as much as 30-40%."

Powered by VSP One, a unified storage platform that seamlessly supports block, file and object data, HOPI Logistics is accelerating modernization of its enterprise systems, migrating SAP ERP applications to SAP HANA and unlocking faster insights for its operations teams.

"For me, the ideal situation is not having to think about storage. It should just work," added Pokorný. "With VSP One Block, I can finally say that's the case. I sleep easy knowing our SAP environment is protected by a reliable, high-performance platform."

With flexible licensing models, non-disruptive upgrades and a strong roadmap for innovation—including the recent launch of VSP One Block High End, a next-generation, all-flash NVMe block storage solution designed to address the demands of most mission-critical business and growing AI workloads—VSP One represents a forward-thinking data platform for enterprises prioritizing sustainability, cost efficiency and data security.

To learn more about Hitachi Vantara's storage solutions, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms.

