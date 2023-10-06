Hopkinsville, KY Dermatologist Dr. May Hall Selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. May Hall, a board-certified dermatologist with Jennie Stuart Health Aesthetic Dermatology in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has received the esteemed distinction of being named a "NewBeauty Top Doctor." This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Hall's exceptional expertise, commitment to patient care, and her holistic approach to achieving healthy, glowing skin.

Dr. Hall distinguishes herself in the field of dermatology through advanced training and a holistic approach to skincare. Dr. Hall is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. Her comprehensive range of services, which include injectables, fillers, chemical peels, and skin care is tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. Dr. Hall places a strong emphasis on building lasting patient relationships and takes pride in her ability to understand and address the individual needs of patients of all ages and skin types.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features only the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry. As a leading beauty authority, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with accurate information from board-certified aesthetic experts. This partnership with Dr. Hall highlights her outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, core values of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty and wellness journey. We are honored to have Dr. Hall as a NewBeauty Top Doctor and look forward to continuing to work together to provide readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:
As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

ABOUT JENNIE STUART HEALTH AESTHETIC DERMATOLOGY
Jennie Stuart Health Aesthetic Dermatology is committed to excellence in the field of aesthetic dermatology. Providing care tailored to each patient, Jennie Stuart Health Aesthetic Dermatology offers services including injectables, fillers, chemical peels, skin-care products and more. Find out more about Jennie Stuart Health Aesthetic Dermatology.

