Hopper Health Taps Violet to Deliver Culturally Competent Care for Neurodivergent Adults

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopper Health, a digital-first personalized primary care platform for neurodivergent adults, today announced it has partnered with Violet, the first health equity platform, to deliver more inclusive care at scale. Hopper will utilize Violet's Benchmarks and education to identify and grow clinicians in cultural competence.

The U.S. healthcare system is not equitable for diverse patients. Racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately burdened by chronic conditions, and are less likely to have a regular doctor and health insurance. Both explicit and implicit bias can contribute to health disparities, meaning providers might consciously or unconsciously treat and care for patients differently depending on their race, mental and physical disorders, weight, age, and health literacy status. Research finds that people with physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities have shorter life expectancies than those without.

Violet created a proprietary framework that measures clinicians' ability to deliver inclusive care and uses that data to build personal training modules to continue growing. Through this partnership, Violet will onboard Hopper clinicians to its platform to Benchmark and teach them how to practice cultural competence in order to improve care delivery and outcomes of BIPOC, LGBQ, and TGNC patients. As clinicians excel, Violet will share real-time data back to Hopper so clinicians can track their progress and practice building their skillset.

Hopper was launched to improve a healthcare system that is not equipped to serve neurodivergent people. 85% of medical students feel inadequately prepared to provide care for autistic patients. As a result, neurodivergent adults often experience diagnostic overshadowing, which occurs when a physician unconsciously attributes a patient's physical symptoms to a known condition, such as OCD or ADHD, to the exclusion of other potential causes. For example, an autistic patient tells their doctor they are experiencing stomach pains, and the doctor misdiagnoses them with a medical condition based solely on their emotional state and communication about their symptoms. The inability to find care providers who relate to their lived experiences and understand their unique healthcare needs leads many neurodivergent adults to avoid seeking care for potentially serious or life-threatening conditions.

"It's so important that our clinicians represent and understand how to communicate with the patient population we serve," said Katya Siddall-Cipolla, CEO and Founder of Hopper Health. "Through my own personal experience as a neurodivergent adult, I knew adults with conditions like autism, ADHD, OCD, or Tourette's were not receiving high-quality primary care. Our partnership with Violet will empower Hopper clinicians to deliver more equitable and culturally-competent care to our patients."

When health organizations use Violet, 84% of surveyed clinicians report that their inclusivity increased, with 52% saying it increased greatly. Violet's care coordination has shown retention of patients at 3X the industry standard on day 60 of care. Building a culturally competent system can help improve health outcomes and quality of care, can contribute to the elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities, and save billions in excess care spend.

"We built Violet to power identity-centered care and ensure that every patient has the right provider for their personal mental and physical health needs," said Gaurang Choksi, CEO and Founder of Violet. "We are proud to partner with Hopper to enhance the communication and delivery of equitable care to neurodivergent adults."

About Hopper Health

Hopper Health is the first virtual primary care and navigation platform created specifically for neurodivergent adults. Created by autistic healthcare industry veteran Katya Siddall-Cipolla, the platform directly connects neurodivergent people with the individualized care they deserve via clinicians and peer navigators who understand how difficult it is to find primary care through firsthand experience. Hopper Health's monthly subscription supports those with ASD, ADHD, OCD, and Tourette's in getting care that meets their individual needs. To learn more, visit https://www.hopper.health/

‍About Violet

‍Violet is the first full-suite health equity platform, offering cultural competence Benchmarks, education, care matching, and more. Research shows that inclusive care is proven to generate better health outcomes. With Violet, health care organizations can build health equity for all. Today, the platform is trusted by leading organizations including Octave, Brightline, Galileo, Parsley Health, Headway, and Northwell Hospitals, to launch identity-centered care for their patients. For more information about Violet, please visit: joinviolet.com.

