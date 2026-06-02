HOPPR® AI Foundry Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Power Medical Imaging AI Development

HOPPR® AI Foundry combines purpose-built foundation models and fine-tuning tooling with the data, infrastructure, traceability, and compliance that medical imaging development demands

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR today announced that HOPPR® AI Foundry is now available in AWS Marketplace. The availability opens HOPPR's purpose-built medical imaging AI development platform to healthcare systems, life sciences organizations, and enterprise imaging teams through the procurement and billing infrastructure Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers already use, initially in the United States with global availability to follow.

Through AWS Marketplace, organizations can access HOPPR® AI Foundry within their existing AWS environment, working with imaging data already stored in AWS and operating within the security controls they have already established. Customers can apply existing AWS spend commitments toward HOPPR® licensing, streamlining procurement and simplifying budgeting for imaging AI initiatives. No separate compute environment is required.

Built for Medical Imaging AI Development

The HOPPR® AI Foundry is a secure, HIPAA-compliant development platform created by practicing radiologists and machine learning engineers. It is designed to address key gaps often seen in general-purpose AI tools and includes: foundation models for use as flexible starting points for development, de-identification tools tailored for medical formats, and data provenance that aligns with compliance expectations.

The platform also maintains end-to-end traceability that keeps pace with every model update. From data ingestion through annotation, model selection, fine-tuning, validation, inference, and version control, every interaction is versioned and tracked. The platform was developed and is maintained under HOPPR's quality management system (QMS). It also holds SOC 2 Type II attestation and HITRUST e1 Certification for security and data protection.

"Making HOPPR® AI Foundry available through AWS Marketplace is a natural evolution of our platform strategy," said Khan Siddiqui, MD, co-founder and CEO of HOPPR. "We are meeting healthcare and life sciences customers where they already operate, inside AWS, and giving them the tools to build, fine-tune, and deploy medical imaging AI with the speed, security, and flexibility their organizations require."

A Collaboration Built Over Time

Today's announcement reflects an ongoing collaboration between HOPPR and AWS. AWS provided early-stage support that helped establish the technical foundation of the HOPPR® AI Foundry, and that relationship has grown, with AWS Marketplace now serving as a strategic distribution channel for HOPPR's technology.

Healthcare organizations and development teams can visit www.hoppr.ai/contact-us or contact [email protected] to connect with the HOPPR team and request access and onboarding support.

About HOPPR

Founded in 2019, HOPPR brings together experts in clinical radiology, AI development, and healthcare commercialization to advance the development of transparent and scalable AI for medical imaging. The HOPPR® AI Foundry is a secure development platform designed for building, fine-tuning, validating, and hosting AI models for medical imaging. The platform provides curated datasets, traceable development workflows, and secure infrastructure that support responsible AI development aligned with industry quality and regulatory standards. HOPPR® AI Foundry holds SOC 2 Type II attestation and HITRUST e1 Certification and is HIPAA-compliant. HOPPR also offers Forward Deployed Services, embedding HOPPR's machine learning scientists, software engineers, data scientists, and clinical experts directly within your team to accelerate development at every stage. For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai.

SOURCE HOPPR