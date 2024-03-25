Horatio Alger Association Announces Beacon of Hope Scholarship Program in Partnership with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the Beacon of Hope Scholarship Program in partnership with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). The scholarship program will provide access to higher education to foreign-born survivors of human trafficking, unaccompanied children, refugees, and asylum seekers for whom there is a pathway to U.S. residency or citizenship.

"The Horatio Alger Association believes that every young person should have access to the benefits and opportunities higher education provides," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "The Beacon of Hope Scholarship Program serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing those in need with the necessary tools to rebuild their lives and to support deserving youth on their pathway to achieving the American Dream through U.S. citizenship."

The first of its kind, the Beacon of Hope Scholarship will be bestowed annually to students across the U.S. who have overcome the daunting adversity of trafficking and forced displacement and exhibit a strong commitment to furthering their education. The United Nations Refugee Agency reported that the enrollment level in college or university was only 6% among refugees and asylees, underscoring the importance of providing sensitive populations with affordable access to higher education. In its first year, the program will award 100 scholarships categorized as either College/University or Career and Technical Education (CTE) to accommodate the diverse academic and career preferences of applicants. The College/University Beacon of Hope Program will award scholarships of $10,000, and its CTE equivalent will award scholarships of $5,000. All recipients will have access to Scholar Support Services such as academic, wellness and professional resources.

"We are honored to partner with the Horatio Alger Association to advance its critical mission of providing young people with access to higher education," stated Eskinder Negash, USCRI President and CEO. "This program ensures displaced people can gain an education they otherwise would not have had access to through scholarship funds and proves that, when given the opportunity, everyone can achieve their dreams."

Due to the sensitivities of the populations involved, USCRI will distribute the scholarship opportunity directly to their clients who will then apply to the Horatio Alger Association for consideration. Following application review and Scholar selection, students will be categorized as College/University or CTE Scholars based on their preferred academic paths. To be eligible, College/University Scholars must be enrolled full-time as a high school Senior in the US, or have completed high school (or earned a high school equivalency credential) by July 1st., exhibit a strong commitment toward pursuing and completing a bachelor's degree at an accredited non-profit public or private institution, maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0, and display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity. CTE Scholars must complete high school by July 1 (or earn a high school equivalency credential), plan to enroll in an associate's degree, technical certificate or diploma program by Fall 2024 that will lead to employment, and attend a not-for-profit secondary institution. All Scholars must also demonstrate a critical financial need and be "lawfully present in the United States" at the time of applying.

"We are proud to launch this special and impactful new program," said James F. Dicke, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "With an increasing number of young people being forcibly displaced worldwide, it's crucial that we all do our part in supporting them as they overcome their past and chase a brighter future."

Applications for the inaugural Beacon of Hope Scholarships will open on March 25, 2024. For more information about Horatio Alger Association, visit our website, or follow the Association on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2023, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $245 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

About U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants:

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), established in 1911, is a nongovernmental, not-for-profit international organization dedicated to addressing the needs and rights of refugees, unaccompanied migrating children, trafficking survivors, and other immigrants in all 50 states, El Salvador, Honduras, Kenya, and Mexico. USCRI advocates for the rights of refugees and immigrants both nationally and globally, helping to drive humanitarian policies, practices, and law. To learn more about USCRI, please visit www.refugees.org.

