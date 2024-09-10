Horatio Alger Association Awards $2.6 Million in Undergraduate Need-Based Scholarships to Outstanding Students Through its National Scholarship Program

Scholarships are presented to high school juniors from low-income communities who are overcoming significant challenges and determined to pursue higher education

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, announces the 105 recipients of its prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. These annual awards recognize exceptional students, who, in the face of critical financial need and great hardship, remain committed to pursuing higher education. Through its National and state scholarship programs, the Association has awarded $17.4 million to 1,830 students across the country in 2024.

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to reinforce belief in the American Dream and inspire young people to strive for their highest potential. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, it has become one of the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States. These scholarships serve as a powerful symbol of recognition of the Scholars' character and of the belief that Horatio Alger Members place in their potential. Today, through the generosity of its Members, the Association continues supporting promising students and educating them about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the free-enterprise system. Over the past 40 years, the Association has awarded $265 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving Scholars.

"A core belief of the Horatio Alger Association is equality of opportunity," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "We believe that all people deserve access to education, and everyone should have a chance to pursue their goals and reach their fullest potential – regardless of background, socioeconomic status or personal circumstances. Our growing scholarship program is advancing this belief, and we couldn't be prouder to award these 105 outstanding students from low-income communities with the 2025 National Scholarship. We look forward to witnessing all they will achieve, both in and out of the classroom."

The 2025 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $34,000 per year while maintaining an average GPA of 3.58. Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice and provided access to a multitude of services throughout their senior year of high school and college tenure, such as financial aid counseling, college selection advising, access to dedicated mentors, free mental health counseling and more.

"As we welcome our newest class of National Scholars, I am inspired by their strength, their resilience, and their ambition," said Lesley Albanese, CEO, Horatio Alger Association. "I extend my deepest appreciation to our Members, whose profound generosity allows us to provide the necessary support – financial and beyond – to these remarkable young people as they embark on this transformational next chapter."

For a full list of 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholars, click here. For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2024, the Association is awarding more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and continuing to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org

2025 Horatio Alger National Scholars

Channing Lowney, Morgan Maddox, Chase Miller, Kennedy Burks, Kyra Golden, Dea Kocan, Christopher Ross, Kelly Du ,Ashley Diaz, Assata Gooden, Juan Rosiles, Olivia Marogi, Ramiel Khoshaba, Humberto Melgoza-Aguilar, Alan Ventura Duran, Hafeezat Ghaffar, Sarienna Goff, Samera Alyosfi, Ayaan Olasewere, Shahzadeh Pasikhani, Diana Angel-Gabriel, Matthew Baer, McKinlee Williams, Marina Makary, Madyson O'Halloran-Haus, Md Zahin, Anniston Pierce, Kylie Thurman, Jessica Alavez, Sophia Caliedo-Matsuoka, Alex Valdez Perez, Gabriella Wright, Talan Rupp Connors, Addison Cutright, Julia Dominiak, Elliot Simpson, Lexus Bovensiep, Nicholas Davis, Abigail Tovey, Isabelle Blackwood, Tawny Aufdemberge, Addyson Henson, Aaron Walker, Angela Williams, Kevin Wiemann, Keyara Jones, Elaina Bell, Ciara Ross, Mary Aberham, Olivia Williams, Habiba Chowdhury, Angel Kirgis, Sihaam Ahmed, Ikran Ibrahim, Mariah Durgan, Jeffthan Glaster, Isabella Bridges, Ariyanna Simmons, Benjamin Dutton, Emily Neel, Taylor Lazenby, Krystal Lopez, Reagan Stracke, Cassidy Glaude, Mubasshira Shams, Aurora Esquilin, Daniel Murphy, Thienly Nguyen, Elvis Gomez, Jesus Barrios, Kayla Richenberg, Hisham Osman, Tracy Chen, Edith Raymundo-Terraza, Katelyn Swingle, Piper Martin, Mikayla Brown, Ryan Alexander, Robert Bartman, Alyssa Manzonie, Nii Tigah, Kori Kistler, Grace Clark-Visneski, Jiayi Li, Aubrey Lewis, Wilmer Garcia Ramirez, Camryn Muhlenkort, Katherine Stockton, James Howard, Lilly Tyler, Melenie Hernandez, Justin Phillips, Isaiah Hampton, Denisse Ramirez, Miriam Lassen, Clayton Bowden, Malik Davis, Teagan Soderholm, Emily Maikoo, Lyna Ma, Temple Gefre, Bryna Walters, Elise Mucker, Donovan McDonald, Lily Harris

CONTACT:

Carly Colombo

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.