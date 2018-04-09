Horatio Alger Association Raises More Than $15 Million in Support of Scholarship Programs at the 71st Annual Horatio Alger Awards

As part of the annual three-day celebration, the Association inducted its New Member Class of 2018, comprised of 12 accomplished corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the United States and Canada, all of whom have demonstrated honesty, determination and a strong work ethic in their pursuit of personal and professional success. Events during the weekend included formal induction ceremonies at the United States Supreme Court, the State Department and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Hall.

The New Member Class of 2018 represents the organization's core values – perseverance, integrity and a commitment to excellence – and was honored with lifetime membership into the Association:

The 113 recipients of the Horatio Alger National Scholarship, valued at $25,000, were also honored at the Awards festivities. The high school seniors were selected from thousands of applicants across the United States and Canada and are acknowledged for their unwavering commitment to continuing their education and serving their communities despite facing incredible hardships. These young men and women were recognized at the New Member induction events and provided the opportunity to connect with Horatio Alger Members, many of whom will serve as mentors as the Scholars enter college.

"The Horatio Alger Awards remind us all of how effervescent the pursuit of the American Dream remains among this collective group of Members and Scholars," said Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association, and 2013 Horatio Alger Member. "It is a time to celebrate their successes while recognizing their determination and strength. I am proud to be part of an organization that acknowledges and uplifts such exceptional individuals – and to do so while continuing to raise millions in support of our scholarship programs is especially rewarding."

Members – like Scholars – have also faced adversities, overcoming significant life challenges to achieve their success. As part of the Association's programming, Members actively support and encourage Scholars in an effort to build the next generation of American leaders. Members and friends of the Association fully fund its scholarship programs and importantly, 94 percent of the organization's operating budget is spent on programs for Members and Scholars. Since the establishment of its scholarship program in 1984, Horatio Alger Association has afforded more than 25,000 students the opportunity to pursue a college education. In 2017 alone, the Association awarded more than $18 million in need-based scholarships to more than 25,000 deserving, at-risk youth.

