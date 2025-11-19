Horatio Announces Strategic Collaboration with Zendesk to Elevate Scalable, Human-Centered Customer Experiences

This partnership combines Horatio's human-first outsourcing model with Zendesk's leading CX platform to deliver scalable, high-quality support across channels

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the modern customer experience company revolutionizing the outsourcing industry, today announced its designation as a Premier Zendesk Partner—the highest level within the Zendesk Partner Program—and a strategic collaboration with Zendesk, the leading customer-experience software provider. By joining forces, the two companies are helping high-growth e-commerce, fintech, and healthcare brands deliver exceptional experiences through a unified support model that brings together human empathy, technological efficiency, and continuous innovation.

As a Premier Partner, Horatio joins an elite global group recognized for demonstrated excellence in implementing and optimizing Zendesk solutions, technical certification, and delivering measurable business outcomes. The collaboration gives Horatio clients priority access to Zendesk's latest CX innovations, co-marketing opportunities, and enhanced technical support, ensuring every brand engagement is powered by best-in-class tools.

One of Horatio's fast-growing e-commerce clients recently cut average first response time by more than fifty percent and raised customer satisfaction (CSAT) by twenty percent after onboarding the combined model.

"Zendesk is the backbone of modern customer service operations," said Jose Herrera, Horatio Co-Founder and CEO. "By aligning our human-led services with Zendesk's cutting-edge platform, we're enabling brands to scale without sacrificing the personal touch that distinguishes great support."

Why this matters:

Premier Partnership Advantage: Direct access to Zendesk's partner management, priority training, and co-innovation programs.

Scalable, Unified Support: Multilingual human agents + automation through Zendesk's AI, analytics, and workflow routing.

Efficiency + Empathy: Agents focus on high-value interactions while routine issues are automated and tracked via real-time dashboards.

Consistent Quality at Any Volume: With support delivered across multiple languages and time zones through Zendesk's infrastructure and Horatio's global agent teams, the client can now manage peak-period volumes without compromising service quality.

Horatio, co-founded in 2018 by Columbia Business School graduate students Jose Herrera, COO Alex Ross, and CFO Jared Karson, serves digital-native clients across e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, and hospitality. The company has grown rapidly, establishing an international presence. Last year, Horatio expanded its New York headquarters and opened offices in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, strengthening its ability to serve U.S. and Latin American markets while driving regional innovation and economic development.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in New York City, Santo Domingo, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

About Zendesk

Zendesk enables companies to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for their customers at every stage of the lifecycle. Trusted by thousands of brands worldwide, Zendesk's unified platform powers support operations across channels, automates routine tasks and provides actionable insights for continuous improvement

