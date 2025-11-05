Horatio Named an Inc. Magazine 2025 Power Partner Honoree for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The annual list recognizes top B2B companies that empower startups and scaleups through innovation, partnership, and growth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the modern customer experience company revolutionizing the outsourcing industry, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 2025 Power Partner Honoree — marking the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards celebrate B2B organizations with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses scale efficiently. Companies on the list are selected based on client testimonials, measurable impact, and commitment to enabling growth for today's leading startups and emerging brands.

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner for the fourth year in a row is a true honor that belongs to our entire team," said Jose Herrera, Co-Founder and CEO of Horatio. "Our mission has always been to humanize outsourcing — to build CX teams that don't just serve, but strengthen our clients' brands. This award reaffirms the power of partnership and trust that drives everything we do."

"We're proud to be recognized among the world's top business partners who help founders and fast-growing companies thrive," added Alex Ross, Co-Founder and COO. "Our growth over the past year — from new offices in Colombia to expanded AI-enabled support — is a direct reflection of our clients' success stories."

Horatio, co-founded in 2018 by Herrera, Ross, and CFO Jared Karson (who met at Columbia Business School), serves digital-native clients across sectors like e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, and hospitality. The company has expanded rapidly, with a growing international presence. Last year, Horatio expanded its New York headquarters and opened offices in the Dominican Republic and Colombia to better serve U.S. and Latin American markets, focusing on driving innovation and economic development in the region.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit www.inc.com/power-partner-awards. And for more information on Horatio, please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratioRD.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in New York City, Santo Domingo, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

Media contact: Catherine Cuello-Fuente at [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio