Horizon Air names aviator with 30+ years experience as new VP of Flight Operations

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air's board of directors has elected Captain Carlos Zendejas to be the company's new vice president of flight operations. Zendejas will oversee Horizon's 700 pilots and its flight operations support team

A seasoned aviation leader, Zendejas has been flying for more than 30 years, which includes 22 years at the U.S. Air Force, where he served in active duty as a pilot and instructor. He joined Alaska Airlines in 2002 as a pilot, while serving simultaneously in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for 11 years before his retirement from the military.

"We're thrilled to have Carlos lead flight operations," said Horizon Air President Joe Sprague. "Not only is Carlos an accomplished aviator, but his technical expertise, safety-first mindset and genuine care for our pilots will serve Horizon well."

Throughout his 18-year career at Alaska and Horizon, Zendejas has held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Horizon three years ago, he served as Alaska's Seattle base chief pilot. In this role he was responsible for the day-to-day operation and performance of more than 1,000 pilots at Alaska's largest hub.

Zendejas joined Horizon as system chief pilot in 2017 where he oversaw all of Horizon's line pilots, training and an aviation pipeline program that's associated with 20 community colleges to inspire and recruit the next generation of young aviators.

Zendejas has a bachelor's degree from Angelo State University, a master's degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is a board member for Angel Flight West. He is type-rated on the McDonnell Douglas MD-80, Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 aircraft.

Horizon has a fleet of 62 aircraft and flies exclusively for Alaska under a capacity purchase agreement. The regional airline operates 3,800 weekly flights to 46 cities across the western United States and Canada.

