Horizon Media Becomes The First Agency To Subscribe To Nielsen Advanced Audience Solution

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that Horizon Media is subscribing to Nielsen Advanced Audience , an innovative suite of technology solutions that unifies the planning, activation and measurement of audiences beyond age and gender (e.g., new parent or first-time car buyer). A long-time Nielsen client, Horizon Media will now have a seamless process to execute advanced audience-based buys, solving the complexities of data and workflow that come up as a result of leveraging advanced audience data sets. As the first agency to subscribe to Nielsen Advanced Audience, Horizon Media is demonstrating its role as an innovator in the audience-based marketplace, delivering value to its clients.

"For many years we have been believers of the importance of advanced audiences and have heavily invested time and resources to provide our clients a more holistic view of their total consumers," said Michele Donati, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of WHERE, Horizon Media. "This agreement is an evolution of our commitment to advertiser-defined audiences and we are excited to work with Nielsen to unlock the full potential and value that advanced audiences have to offer."

With Nielsen Advanced Audience, Horizon Media benefits from an integrated approach to forecasting and posting on advanced segments, which enables better campaign planning, improved TV targeting and more efficient delivery of advanced audience guarantees. In the pre-planning stage of ad buying, Nielsen's Advanced Audience Forecasting solution provides Horizon Media the ability to understand the impressions available for any advanced audience segment in relation to key age/gender buying demos, looking forward four calendar quarters, across all national TV networks. With the Nielsen Advanced Audience Posting Solution, Horizon Media can now understand National TV commercial impressions and unique reach for any advanced target across a national ad schedule or telecast list. Horizon Media also receives advanced target Universe Estimates, which is a foundational part of any advanced audience transaction.

"As an innovative leader in the audience-based planning and buying ecosystem, we are honored to have Horizon Media as the first agency client to subscribe to the Nielsen Advanced Audience suite," said Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising. "Horizon Media is leveraging the power of our solution to reaffirm its commitment and leadership in this space to transact on advertiser-defined audiences in a frictionless and reliable way to plan, negotiate and reconcile linear TV buys in the same way they use Nielsen data for age and gender today."

In today's competitive media landscape, advertisers are demanding more accountability for their advertising spend. As a result, there is an increased commitment across linear TV buys to the number of guarantees being made using advertiser-defined audiences. Nielsen Advanced Audience provides much needed industry consistency and transparency to the marketplace on advanced TV segments so that advertisers ultimately get the campaign ROI they are looking to truly drive bottom line results.

"We have a history of using advanced audience segments during the planning process, however, the value of these data-defined audiences are even greater when they are used for activation and post campaign measurement," said Samantha Rose, Senior Vice President of Video Investment, Horizon Media. "The innovative nature of Nielsen Advanced Audience enables us to breakdown existing silos and create a seamless workflow which will allow us to stay ahead of the curve as the industry moves towards transacting on segments beyond age and gender."

ABOUT NIELSEN

