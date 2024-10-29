HORIZON MEDIA, TRIPLELIFT AND SCOPE3 PARTNER TO DRIVE IMPROVED CARBON-NEUTRAL ADVERTISING INITIATIVES

Partnership marks a new advancement in Horizon Media's sustainable media offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, and Horizon Media , the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, have announced a first-ever collaboration to offer net-zero carbon emissions for all Horizon Media buys though TripleLift's inventory. As part of this agreement, Horizon is integrating Scope3 Green Media Products (GMPs) into its media buys, paired with carbon compensation initiatives.The deal comes at the helm of Horizon's shift of all of its live deals to this sustainable trajectory.

Horizon Media has taken significant steps toward driving sustainable media growth in the programmatic space. Now, for the first time the media agency is offering carbon reduction efforts to its clients through the facilitation of TripleLift's green program initiatives. This collaboration marks an important step toward aligning industry practices with global sustainability goals.

Following its agreement with Scope3 and partnership with Greenplaces, TripleLift continues to stay committed to helping brands and agencies reduce energy waste and the associated carbon emissions, particularly those associated with programmatic advertising campaigns. Through the Scope3 partnership, the platform is now able to expand those efforts by offering Horizon access to Green Media Product deals, which exclude any climate risk inventory from their media buys. Going a step further, TripleLift and Scope3 facilitate carbon compensation for Horizon's advertisers by investing in carbon removal projects equal to the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere in generating digital ads associated with campaigns. These investments aim to neutralize the carbon footprint associated with media buys

"Our collaboration with TripleLift and Scope3 exemplifies Horizon Media's commitment to driving meaningful change within the advertising ecosystem," said Jean Marc, Senior Vice President, Media Technologies and Sustainability at Horizon Media. "By integrating green media products into our buys and investing in carbon removal initiatives, we are taking decisive steps to minimize the environmental impact of our clients' campaigns. This partnership aligns with our broader mission to pair innovation with sustainability, proving that smart media practices and carbon reduction can go hand in hand. We're proud to lead by example, building a sustainable future for our industry."

At a time when companies are committing to aggressive net-zero emissions goals and looking for ways to realistically achieve them, GMP deals help brands mitigate the emissions impact of programmatic media through exclusion of climate-risk inventory and investments in carbon removal projects. While reducing wasted energy is essential (through removing carbon-risk inventory from media buys), carbon compensation provides a dual benefit by neutralizing a brand's programmatic carbon footprint and funding high-quality carbon removal projects that are necessary to remove enough carbon from the atmosphere and support global climate goals.

"The industry has long faced challenges related to efficiency, resulting in unnecessary GHG emissions. The pressures to combat this have since passed as we've entered a critical period to make change," said Kate Fiala, Director of Business Development at TripleLift. "We are working tirelessly not only to take responsibility, but implement new ways to reduce advertising's environmental impact and support sustainable practices. We couldn't be more honored to have Horizon on board as a partner to tackle advertising's part in improving efficiency and environmentally sustainable practices. They represent what it means to take action and create impactful change in our space."

Together, Horizon and TripleLift are leveraging advancements in programmatic carbon emissions measurement to keep sustainability at the heart of media buying, and to help fund the technological advancements needed to support the removal of carbon emissions through high-quality projects. This new initiative aligns with Scope3's efforts to drive measurable emissions reduction across the digital advertising ecosystem. To learn more about this offering please visit the website here .

