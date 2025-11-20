TripleLift Announces Major Expansion of Programmatic Pause Ads, Powered by Publisher Integrations on Connected TV

New publishers include Xumo and Plex, solidifying TripleLift as a "One-Stop Shop" for CTV Creative

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the world's leading Creative SSP, today announced a significant expansion of its Programmatic Pause Ads solution. This milestone includes new publisher supply integrations and strategic product features designed to make high-impact formats immediately accessible and highly performant for all advertisers.

The latest wave of publishers to participate in Pause Ads includes Xumo, Plex, and more, alongside existing partners such as DirecTV Advertising. With the expansion, TripleLift is now a one-stop shop for scaling innovative, non-interruptive CTV creative for brands and agencies. This expanded supply gives advertisers unprecedented access to premium streaming environments while maintaining creative consistency and performance across every screen.

"As CTV matures, creative is becoming the next major frontier," said Rob Deichert, chief operating officer at TripleLift. "Advertisers don't just want reach. They want relevance, performance, and creative formats that respect the viewer experience. With our Pause Ads expansion and growing publisher footprint, TripleLift is delivering on all three. We're making it easier than ever for brands to turn moments of attention into moments of action."

TripleLift's Programmatic Creative Advantage benefits include:

Zero Creative Fees: Programmatic Pause Ads are now available with zero creative development fees, ensuring that advertiser budgets are maximized for working media and in-market performance.

Brands can go live within five business days with just one existing video asset, a significant reduction in typical turnaround time. Dynamic and Actionable Creative: The platform seamlessly transforms static advertiser assets into integrated ad experiences featuring dynamic elements like QR codes, brand logos, and custom headlines, enabling direct consumer action on the largest screen in the home.

The expanded Pause Ad solution supports top-tier publishers, and operates alongside TripleLift's full portfolio of non-interruptive CTV formats, including In-Show Ads (Split Screen, Dynamic Overlay, L-Bar) and Enhanced Spots (QR Spots, Social to CTV), allowing media buyers to manage their entire creative CTV strategy from a single programmatic partner using a simple set of half a dozen or fewer easily acquired assets.

TripleLift's latest study, " Taking a Pause: Turning CTV Creative Into Action ," highlights the power of the Pause Ad format to engage viewers during natural moments of attention.

Key findings show:

+24% lift in brand recall compared to standard pre-roll spots

65% interaction rate with dynamic creative elements like QR codes among exposed viewers

+15 percentage point increase in purchase intent, proving Pause Ads effectively bridge awareness and conversion

Because the ad appears when viewers are already engaged but not disrupted, Pause Ads create a non-interruptive, high-value experience that strengthens brand connection and drives measurable outcomes.

"Programmatic innovation is about maximizing scale and efficiency for our clients," continued Deichert. "By removing creative fees and offering the fastest path to launch, we're making the most impactful CTV ad format universally accessible. Combined with our full portfolio of Enhanced Spots, Dynamic Overlays, and In-Show Ads TripleLift is the definitive partner for advertisers looking to scale creative across CTV programmatically."

TripleLift is pioneering a low-friction approach to a high-demand format by addressing the critical issues of complexity and cost that plague the current CTV advertising landscape. With full VAST 4.0 support and certified integrations with The Trade Desk, DV360, and Viant, TripleLift offers a streamlined path to measurable, high-recall CTV advertising at scale.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the world's leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company's integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one seamless, integrated programmatic platform.

Through its focus on creative, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds better experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide. Learn more at TripleLift.com.

