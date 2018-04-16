Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces Completion of Strategic Acquisition of Shelter Modular

The successful acquisition of Shelter Modular, based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, provides Horizon North with immediate manufacturing capacity to meet increasing demand in the Modular Solutions division, and provides exposure to future opportunities to grow the modular business. Horizon North and Shelter Modular agreed to a purchase price of $4.75 million, payable in a mix of common shares of Horizon North and assumption of existing debt. As the holders of not less than 90% of the Shelter Shares outstanding (on a fully-diluted basis) have accepted the Offer, Horizon North intends to exercise its statutory rights under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to acquire the remaining Shelter Shares that Horizon North did not acquire under the Offer (the "Compulsory Acquisition"). A notice of the Compulsory Acquisition will be sent to the remaining holders of Shelter Shares.

"In addition to growing our manufacturing capacity, this acquisition also exposes Horizon North to future opportunities to grow modular business and gain additional market share," says Rod Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon North. "The facility's location in lower mainland British Columbia means lower transportation costs and increased labour efficiency for existing municipal and provincial government clients in BC, further enhancing our best in class service."

Horizon North continues to execute on several contracts to provide modular housing solutions in the lower mainland for the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency ("VAHA") and across other centres in British Columbia for the BC Housing Management Commission ("BC Housing"). The construction of modular housing is part of a commitment from the Government of British Columbia (the "Province") to build supportive homes for those struggling with homelessness. The Province allocated $291 million in 2017 to support the construction of 2,000 modular housing units across various centres in British Columbia, and the 2018 provincial budget provides for substantial additional funding over the next three years to continue building affordable and student housing infrastructure.

"Adding this new manufacturing facility in Aldergrove to our existing facility on traditional Tk'emlúps te Secwe'pemc land in Kamloops positions us to build on our current successful projects with VAHA and BC Housing and provide a made-in-British-Columbia solution to support the efforts of these government agencies to introduce critically needed housing for vulnerable BC citizens," adds Rod Graham.

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) providing a full range of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. Our Modular Solutions division integrates modern design concepts and technology with state of the art, off-site manufacturing processes; producing high quality building solutions for commercial and residential offerings including offices, hotels, and retail buildings, as well as distinctive single detached dwellings and multi-family residential structures. Our Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, maintenance and utilities. As a result of our diverse product and service offerings, Horizon North is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our customers in numerous sectors, anywhere in Canada.

