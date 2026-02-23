HORIZON ORGANIC ADDS NEW NO ADDED SUGAR 1% LOWFAT CHOCOLATE MILK BOXES TO ITS SINGLE SERVE OFFERINGS

Committed to delivering great tasting, innovative and nutritious dairy, Horizon Organic's new milk boxes provide families with a no added sugar option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic, the largest organic dairy brand in the U.S.1, today announced the launch of Horizon Organic No Added Sugar 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk Boxes to provide families with a tasty, no added sugar, single serve milk box option. The new milk boxes are also lactose free, deliver 8g of protein per serving and are shelf stable, making them perfect to enjoy at home or on-the-go, no refrigeration needed. Made from ingredients including real organic milk, organic cocoa, and organic plant-based sweeteners, this latest offering from Horizon Organic delivers full on flavor without any added sugar.

Sixty-four percent of consumers are actively trying to reduce their sugar intake2, reflecting a growing consumer demand and need for no sugar added food and beverage options. Currently, there are few dairy drinks available with no added sugar that are lactose free and shelf stable. The No Added Sugar 1%* Lowfat Chocolate Milk Boxes from Horizon now provide families with another option to meet their nutritional needs and preferences. The single serve format also makes them a delicious, convenient option for kids and the whole family that can easily be packed into lunches, brought along for activities and enjoyed at home or anytime in between.

"Horizon Organic has provided families with organic dairy since 1991. We are continuing to innovate and offer products that meet peoples' needs now, while delivering the great taste and quality of Horizon," said Andrew Springate, chief marketing officer at Horizon Family Brands. "Our new offering helps families by providing an organic, delicious and convenient milk box that fits hectic lifestyles - all without added sugar."

This latest No Added Sugar 1%** Lowfat Chocolate Milk Box complements Horizon's existing lineup of family-favorite single-serve products, including Organic Whole Milk Boxes and Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk Boxes with DHA Omega-3. All Horizon Organic products are USDA Certified Organic and sourced from trusted farmer partners who prioritize animal welfare and raise cows that receive only non-GMO feed and are not treated with antibiotics or growth hormones.*

Horizon Organic No Added Sugar 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk Boxes can be purchased at major retailers online and across the country. Check the Horizon Organic Store Locator to find retailers from coast to coast.

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmer partners across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

1 Source: Circana Dairy15 Organic View, 52 Weeks Ending Jan 25, 2025

2 Source: Ingredion, 2025

*No significant difference has been shown between milk from rBST-treated & non rBST-treated cows.

**Not a low calorie food. See nutrition facts for calorie content.

