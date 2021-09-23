Horizontal Carousel Market to Record Growth Worth $ 69.15 mn with Bastian Solutions LLC, Conveyors & Drives Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., and more as Key Vendors | Technavio

Sep 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The horizontal carousel market is set to grow by USD 69.15 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.54% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increased use of automation, less floor space requirement, and increased popularity of standalone sub-systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The horizontal carousel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Horizontal Carousel Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Retail
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the Horizontal Carousel Market in Industrial Machinery Sector include Bastian Solutions LLC, Conveyors & Drives Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Gonvarri Material Handling AS, Kardex AG, Outsource Equipment Co. LLC, SencorpWhite Inc., Southwest Solutions Group, and SSI SCHAEFER Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Horizontal Carousel Market size
- Horizontal Carousel Market trends
- Horizontal Carousel Market analysis
Factors such as volatile steel prices, high initial cost of investment and maintenance cost, and lengthy replenishment process may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the horizontal carousel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist horizontal carousel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the horizontal carousel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the horizontal carousel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of horizontal carousel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bastian Solutions LLC
- Conveyors & Drives Inc.
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Gonvarri Material Handling AS
- Kardex AG
- Outsource Equipment Co. LLC
- SencorpWhite Inc.
- Southwest Solutions Group
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
