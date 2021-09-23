Horizontal Carousel Market to Record Growth Worth $ 69.15 mn with Bastian Solutions LLC, Conveyors & Drives Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., and more as Key Vendors | Technavio

Factors such as increased use of automation, less floor space requirement, and increased popularity of standalone sub-systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The horizontal carousel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Horizontal Carousel Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Food and Beverage



Retail



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Horizontal Carousel Market in Industrial Machinery Sector include Bastian Solutions LLC, Conveyors & Drives Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Gonvarri Material Handling AS, Kardex AG, Outsource Equipment Co. LLC, SencorpWhite Inc., Southwest Solutions Group, and SSI SCHAEFER Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Horizontal Carousel Market size

Horizontal Carousel Market trends

Horizontal Carousel Market analysis

Factors such as volatile steel prices, high initial cost of investment and maintenance cost, and lengthy replenishment process may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the horizontal carousel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Horizontal Carousel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist horizontal carousel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the horizontal carousel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the horizontal carousel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of horizontal carousel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bastian Solutions LLC

Conveyors & Drives Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Gonvarri Material Handling AS

Kardex AG

Outsource Equipment Co. LLC

SencorpWhite Inc.

Southwest Solutions Group

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

