Hormel Foods Achieves Nonrenewable Energy Use Reduction Goal and Has Record Year of Giving

"We are making the world a better place by investing in our people and partners, improving communities around the world and creating products that improve the lives of others," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "I am extremely proud of our accomplishments as a leading corporate citizen and of all of our team members, partners and suppliers who are part of our efforts. Together we are making meaningful progress on Our Food Journey ™ and will continue to do so."

Other highlights of the company's progress include:

After previously surpassing its goal to reduce solid waste sent to landfills and water use by 10 percent by 2020, the company continued to implement projects to achieve additional reductions and remains on track to achieve its goal to reduce project packaging by 25 million pounds by 2020. The company expects to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal in 2020 as it works with partners to bring a 74 MW renewable wind field online.

As a further commitment of its sustainable agriculture efforts, Hormel Foods helped launch the Cedar River Watershed Partnership – a public-private partnership aimed at improving water quality in this watershed in its supply chain. The partnership held several events for farmers in 2018 and helps farmers in the watershed in southern Minnesota become certified through the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.

become certified through the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. To ensure the accountability of its animal care standards throughout its supply chain, more than 2,000 audits were conducted. In addition, Hormel Foods along with other food companies, retailers, livestock producers and trade and professional associations announced a comprehensive framework to strengthen stewardship of antibiotic use in food animals in calendar year 2018. The framework was part of a two-year dialog with stakeholders, moderated by the Farm Foundation and Pew Charitable Trusts, to ensure that antibiotics are used judiciously throughout production to protect animal health and public health.

Hormel Foods launched over 600 new retail and foodservice items, with many targeted toward its sodium reduction and clean-label initiative efforts.

The company continued its focus on inclusion and diversity, provided approximately 488,000 total hours on training (or around 26 hours of training per team member) and completed more than 1,000 safety assessments each month companywide to help ensure the safety of its team members.

The company donated more than $15 million in cash and products, which included $7.2 million in hunger donations, its donation of 2.5 million cans of SPAMMY® (a shelf-stable poultry product to help prevent childhood malnutrition in Guatemala ), and more than $967,000 in education donations.

The 2018 Hormel Foods Corporate Responsibility Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative's standards and is developed in accordance to the core option. The report is designed to allow stakeholders to easily view top-line highlights. A downloadable PDF will be available in the near future.

In 2018, Hormel Foods was named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine, one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes, a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times and also received a Global Impact Award from Convoy of Hope for its in-kind donations. To view the entire report, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

