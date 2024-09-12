MegaMex Foods Launches 3 New WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Flavors for Foodservice Operators

The extension of the portfolio includes three new pre-made guacamole flavor varieties, bringing the brand's total to five flavors now available for purchase for foodservice operators.

*NEW* WHOLLY ® Guacamole Jalapeño Garlic Guacamole (Item #137542)

Our chunky, TexMex-Style guacamole is full of flavor with hand-scooped Hass avocados, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and garlic.

(Item #137542) *NEW* WHOLLY ® Guacamole Serrano Lime Guacamole (Item #137544)

Our chunky guacamole leans into its authentic Mexican roots, with hand-scooped Hass avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano peppers and no garlic.

(Item #137544) *NEW* WHOLLY ® Guacamole Cilantro Lime Guacamole (Item #137543)

Our chunky, Baja-Style guacamole has a zesty lime flavor paired with hand-scooped Hass avocados, red onions, cilantro and jalapeño peppers with no tomatoes or garlic.

(Item #137543) WHOLLY ® Guacamole Classic Guacamole (Item #137540)

Our Classic Guacamole is what made us famous and what you know your customers love. This smooth guacamole is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados, jalapeño peppers, onion and garlic.

(Item #137540) WHOLLY® Guacamole Southwest Guacamole (Item #137541)

This guacamole brings the taste of the Southwest. It's smooth with hand-scooped Hass avocado paired with tomatillos, onions, jalapeño and red bell peppers, cilantro and garlic.

All WHOLLY® Guacamole foodservice products are made with 100% real Hass avocados and no artificial colors or flavors, fresh* and ready to serve. The new guacamole flavors come in a tray and are packed in a 12/1 lb. case pack.

To request a sample or learn more about the new guacamole flavors, visit www.megamexfoodservice.com/brand/wholly-guacamole.

*Fresh, never frozen

1 National Omnibus Survey, Technomic 2024

About the Wholly® Brand

The Wholly® brand, home of Wholly® AVOCADO and Wholly® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole (based on latest 52-week IRI data), is a global leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, food safety and quality. All Wholly® products are made with hand scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The Wholly® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, a joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation and one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit eatwholly.com.

About MegaMex Foods, LLC

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products, including Wholly®, La Victoria®, Herdez®, Embasa®, Doña Maria®, Búfalo® and Don Miguel® brands. A joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, Calif., with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit megamexfoods.com and mmxfoodservice.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

