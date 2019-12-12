Hormel Foods Again Named To Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods once again secured a spot on the Management Top 250 list, an annual ranking of America's most effective companies. Hormel Foods – No. 155 this year – has made the grade all three times since the Drucker Institute began evaluating organizations and publishing its findings in The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, the study takes a holistic approach, measuring customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength, and relies on 34 data points from 15 third-party sources. Hormel Foods received especially high marks in the categories of customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, and social responsibility.

The Drucker Institute, named for the late author, educator and management guru Peter Drucker, is part of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California. The institute's ranking spotlights U.S. publicly traded companies that are part of a specified index and meet or exceed at least one of two financial thresholds. Eight hundred twenty companies were evaluated this year for their effectiveness – or as Drucker once said, "doing the right things well."

View the complete list of 250 here.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

