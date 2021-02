Hormel Foods Announces Executive Appointments

"The Planters acquisition is the largest in the company's history and one that is going to require dedicated leadership and significant focus," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "Jeff has broad experience within Hormel Foods and brings extensive retail, foodservice, operational and marketing experience to this new role within our Grocery Products business."

As vice president of marketing , Hormel Foodservice, Vaupel will be responsible for the overall development of marketing, brand strategy and financial performance for the Foodservice business.

"Annemarie has significant knowledge and experience with Hormel Foods and in the broader foodservice industry," Snee said. "Annemarie will continue to provide leadership to our Foodservice team through her innovation, marketing and sales acumen. She will also be a very strategic and important partner to our foodservice customers, as the foodservice industry continues to recover in 2021."

About Jeff Frank

Frank began his career with Hormel Foods in 1998 in sales in San Francisco, Calif., and later moved to the company's global headquarters in product and brand management overseeing iconic brands such as Hormel® Black Label® bacon and Hormel® Cure 81® ham. He went on to advance to leadership roles in retail marketing, returning to California, eventually leading the company's MegaMex Foods joint venture with Herdez del Fuerte S.A. de C.V (Mexico), where he was president and CEO, building a strong and growing business with on-trend brands such as Wholly® Guacamole and Herdez® salsa. He returned to the company's world headquarters in 2018, assuming his current role in the company's Foodservice division. Frank holds an executive certificate from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas, and a bachelor's degree in business administration and Spanish from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has also participated in Harvard Business School's Executive Education program.

About Annemarie Vaupel

Vaupel joined Hormel Foods in 2002. While she began in human resources, her love of food led her to the company's Foodservice division where she has been an important leader in brand management, sales and innovation. She served as a brand manager, national sales manager for the healthcare segment, and led the innovation efforts for the division. She assumed her current role as the director of marketing in 2018. Prior to starting her career with Hormel Foods, Annemarie held a variety of sales and management positions with Xerox Corporation. Annemarie is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She also holds her Professional HR Certification (PHR) and has served as a board member and chair of the Industry Advisory board (IAB) for the Association for Healthcare Foodservice (AHF). Annemarie is active in the foodservice industry and supports numerous nonprofit causes, including the United Way and women's leadership.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com

