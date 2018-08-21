Hormel Foods Announces Record Third Quarter Results And Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Earnings Guidance

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE : HRL ), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2017 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Record diluted earnings per share of $0.39 , up 15% from 2017 EPS of $0.34

Fiscal 2018 earnings guidance reaffirmed at $1.81 to $1.95 per share

Record net sales of $2.4 billion , up 7%; organic net sales 1 flat

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 5%; organic volume 1 up 1%

Operating margin of 11.1% compared to 12.7% last year

Effective tax rate of 18.4% compared to 34.3% last year

Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $743 million , up 40% compared to last year

COMMENTARY



"We reported record sales and earnings for the quarter and remain on track to deliver our full year earnings guidance range amid volatility due to tariffs and broader industry dynamics," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer. "We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives while investing in growth for the future."

"Grocery Products and International delivered solid results this quarter," Snee said. "Refrigerated Foods' branded value-added strategy was able to offset a dramatic decline in commodity profits. We also saw a strong increase in value-added sales at Jennie-O Turkey Store."

"We increased our advertising investment this quarter and those investments are paying off with growth from brands such as Skippy®, Natural Choice®, Jennie-O®, Applegate®, Wholly Guacamole® and Herdez®," Snee said. "I'm also pleased to report our recent strategic acquisitions of Columbus Craft Meats, Fontanini, and Ceratti are on track with expectations."

FREMONT PLANT DIVESTITURE



"Last week we announced the sale of our Fremont processing facility to WholeStone Farms, LLC," Snee said. "This strategic decision reflects changes in the long-term dynamics of the pork industry and is aligned with our vision as a global branded food company. The Fremont facility has been an important part of our Company for decades, and it was critical we partnered with a buyer that would commit to investments in the facility and team members."

The purchase price is $30 million in cash, subject to adjustments at closing, and the transaction includes a processing facility and a multi-year agreement to supply pork raw materials to Hormel Foods. The Fremont plant harvests 10,500 hogs per day and currently represents one-third of the Company's hog harvest volume and less than one-third of commodity pork earnings. The fiscal 2019 expenses associated with the transaction are anticipated to be $15-$20 million dollars, primarily related to expenses to relocate value-added manufacturing lines to other Hormel Foods facilities and pension-related expenses. Further guidance on the full earnings impact will be provided on the fourth quarter conference call in November. The transaction is expected to close in December 2018.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume up 5%; organic volume 1 down 2%

Net sales up 10%; organic net sales 1 down 3%

Segment profit flat

Volume and sales increases benefited from the inclusion of the Columbus and Fontanini acquisitions in addition to strong foodservice sales of Austin Blues® smoked barbeque products and retail sales of Hormel® Natural Choice® and Applegate® products. Organic volume and sales decreased due to lower hog harvest volumes.

Refrigerated Foods offset an 88% decline in commodity profits, a double-digit increase in per-unit freight expenses, and higher advertising investments to deliver results in line with last year.

Grocery Products

Volume down 1%

Net sales flat

Segment profit up 4%

Mid-single-digit sales growth in our core Grocery Products portfolio, led by Wholly Guacamole® dips, Herdez® salsas and sauces, and Skippy® peanut butter, was offset by sales declines across the CytoSport portfolio and our contract manufacturing business. Total Grocery Products segment profit increased as core Grocery Products earnings more than offset declines in contract manufacturing. Grocery Products increased advertising for the quarter to support brands such as Skippy® and SPAM®. CytoSport earnings increased for the quarter due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume up 14%

Net sales up 8%

Segment profit down 23%

Volume and sales for the quarter were driven by increases in whole bird and commodity sales in addition to strong value-added sales growth. Value-added sales gains were led by Jennie-O® premium deli products and Jennie-O® lean ground turkey. Segment profit decreased as a result of lower profits from whole bird sales, double-digit increases in per-unit freight costs, and increased advertising investment.

International & Other

Volume up 9%; organic volume 1 down 7%

Net sales up 11%; organic net sales 1 down 3%

Segment profit up 9%

International sales increases were related to the inclusion of the Ceratti business, higher export sales for SPAM® luncheon meat and Skippy® peanut butter, and stronger sales for the China multinational business. Fresh pork export volume, sales, and profitability declined sharply in the quarter due to the impact of increased tariffs in key markets. Overall earnings increased as improved profitability in China more than offset lower fresh pork export profits and increased advertising investments.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to acquisitions and higher advertising investments.

Advertising investments were $40 million compared to $24 million last year. Advertising investments for the full year are expected to increase by approximately 20% over last year.

Operating margin was 11.1% compared to 12.7% last year.

The effective tax rate was 18.4% compared to 34.3% last year. The decline was due to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December 2017 and deferred tax remeasurements. The full year effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 is expected to be between 15% and 16% compared to 17.5% and 19.5% previously.

Cash Flow Statement

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $103 million compared to $42 million last year. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to total approximately $400 million . Key projects include: bacon capacity increases in our Wichita, Kans., facility, a new whole bird facility in Melrose, Minn. , improvements to the Austin, Minn. , plant and multiple projects designed to increase value-added capacity.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $41 million compared to $33 million last year. Expenses for the full year are expected to be approximately $160 million .

Share repurchases to date total $45 million , representing 1.3 million shares purchased.

The Company repaid $90 million in short-term debt in the quarter.

The third quarter dividend marked the 90th year of uninterrupted dividends paid to our shareholders. The Company paid its 360 th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $0.75 per share, a 10% increase over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Working capital decreased to $757 million from $968 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to debt retirement and lower accounts receivable.

Cash on hand decreased to $269 million from $444 million at the beginning of the year as the Company continued to pay down short-term debt related to the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition.

Total debt is $720 million . The debt is split between short-term borrowings of $95 million and long-term borrowings of $625 million .

The Company remains in a strong financial position to fund other capital needs.

OUTLOOK



"We are reaffirming our earnings outlook for fiscal 2018. Our strong branded portfolio, focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions, and balanced model will continue to help us mitigate the impacts from foreign trade uncertainty, increased freight costs, and commodity market volatility," Snee said.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook Prior 2018 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $9.40 - $9.60 $9.70 - $10.10 Earnings per Share Guidance $1.81 - $1.95 $1.81 - $1.95

PRESENTATION



A conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com and clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-220-8451 and providing the access code 8905023. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at 11:00 a.m. CT, Thursday, August 23, 2018, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™



Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a leading global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Columbus®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors that appears on pages 34-40 in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 29, 2018, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com under "Investors."

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS



The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of Columbus Craft Meats (November 2017), the acquisition of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages (August 2017), and the divestiture of Farmer John (January 2017) in Refrigerated Foods and the acquisition of Ceratti (August 2017) in International. The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the non-GAAP adjusted measures to the GAAP measures in the third quarter and third quarter year-to-date of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017.

NON-GAAP1 VOLUME AND SALES DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter FY 2018 FY 2017 VOLUME (LBS.) Reported (GAAP) Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Organic % change Grocery Products 327,890 — 327,890 330,505 (0.8) Refrigerated Foods 530,337 (37,482) 492,855 503,296 (2.1) Jennie-O Turkey Store 227,903 — 227,903 200,143 13.9 International & Other 84,763 (12,391) 72,372 78,120 (7.4) TOTAL 1,170,893 (49,873) 1,121,020 1,112,064 0.8 FY 2018 FY 2017 NET SALES Reported (GAAP) Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Organic % change Grocery Products $ 617,727 $ — $ 617,727 $ 618,859 (0.2) Refrigerated Foods 1,195,763 (137,803) 1,057,960 1,086,546 (2.6) Jennie-O Turkey Store 398,058 — 398,058 369,078 7.9 International & Other 147,594 (18,974) 128,620 132,892 (3.2) TOTAL $ 2,359,142 $ (156,777) $ 2,202,365 $ 2,207,375 (0.2)

Year to Date FY 2018 FY 2017 VOLUME (LBS.) Reported (GAAP) Acquisitions Organic (Non-



GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Divestitures Organic (Non-



GAAP) Organic % change Grocery Products 995,505 — 995,505 1,008,180 — 1,008,180 (1.3) Refrigerated Foods 1,641,151 (107,544) 1,533,607 1,633,211 (80,454) 1,552,757 (1.2) Jennie-O Turkey Store 634,140 — 634,140 620,343 — 620,343 2.2 International & Other 262,090 (35,900) 226,190 233,481 — 233,481 (3.1) TOTAL 3,532,886 (143,444) 3,389,442 3,495,215 (80,454) 3,414,761 (0.7) FY 2018 FY 2017 NET SALES Reported (GAAP) Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Divestitures Organic (Non-GAAP) Organic % change Grocery Products $ 1,863,147 $ — $ 1,863,147 $ 1,869,652 $ — $ 1,869,652 (0.3) Refrigerated Foods 3,539,186 (383,698) 3,155,488 3,237,071 (100,231) 3,136,840 0.6 Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,160,622 — 1,160,622 1,178,304 — 1,178,304 (1.5) International & Other 458,048 (59,869) 398,179 389,884 — 389,884 2.1 TOTAL $ 7,021,003 $ (443,567) $ 6,577,436 $ 6,674,911 $ (100,231) $ 6,574,680 —

Statements Follow

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change NET SALES Grocery Products $ 617,727 $ 618,859 (0.2) Refrigerated Foods 1,195,763 1,086,546 10.1 Jennie-O Turkey Store 398,058 369,078 7.9 International & Other 147,594 132,892 11.1 TOTAL $ 2,359,142 $ 2,207,375 6.9 OPERATING PROFIT Grocery Products $ 85,540 $ 82,116 4.2 Refrigerated Foods 138,497 138,314 0.1 Jennie-O Turkey Store 34,625 44,986 (23.0) International & Other 18,646 17,111 9.0 TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT 277,308 282,527 (1.8) Net interest and investment expense (income) 3,834 1,681 128.1 General corporate expense 15,852 2,865 453.3 Noncontrolling interest 110 43 155.8 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 257,732 $ 278,024 (7.3) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change NET SALES Grocery Products $ 1,863,147 $ 1,869,652 (0.3) Refrigerated Foods 3,539,186 3,237,071 9.3 Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,160,622 1,178,304 (1.5) International & Other 458,048 389,884 17.5 TOTAL $ 7,021,003 $ 6,674,911 5.2 OPERATING PROFIT Grocery Products $ 281,168 $ 282,789 (0.6) Refrigerated Foods 435,638 442,316 (1.5) Jennie-O Turkey Store 126,855 176,952 (28.3) International & Other 64,151 62,191 3.2 TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT 907,812 964,248 (5.9) Net interest and investment expense (income) 14,747 2,463 498.7 General corporate expense 33,637 13,308 152.8 Noncontrolling interest 352 159 121.4 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 859,780 $ 948,636 (9.4)

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 Net sales $ 2,359,142 $ 2,207,375 $ 7,021,003 $ 6,674,911 Cost of products sold 1,899,970 1,754,966 5,562,966 5,183,302 GROSS PROFIT 459,172 452,409 1,458,037 1,491,609 Selling, general and administrative 210,747 176,660 633,668 567,886 Equity in earnings of affiliates 13,141 3,956 50,158 27,376 OPERATING INCOME 261,566 279,705 874,527 951,099 Interest & investment income (expense) 4,601 1,376 5,418 6,643 Interest expense (8,435) (3,057) (20,165) (9,106) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 257,732 278,024 859,780 948,636 Provision for income taxes 47,379 95,473 108,694 319,896 (effective tax rate) 18.4 % 34.3 % 12.6 % 33.7 % NET EARNINGS 210,353 182,551 751,086 628,740 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 110 43 352 159 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION $ 210,243 $ 182,508 $ 750,734 $ 628,581 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.42 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 1.38 $ 1.17 WEIGHTED AVG. SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 530,606 528,165 529,953 528,487 Diluted 543,762 538,814 543,352 539,504 Dividends declared per share $ 0.1875 $ 0.1700 $ 0.5625 $ 0.5100

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (In thousands) July 29, 2018 October 29, 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,982 $ 444,122 Accounts receivable 559,181 618,351 Inventories 1,001,044 921,022 Income taxes receivable 4,641 22,346 Prepaid expenses 14,542 16,144 Other current assets 5,920 4,538 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,854,310 2,026,523 Goodwill 2,734,575 2,119,813 Other intangibles 1,236,897 1,027,014 Pension assets 190,050 171,990 Investments in and receivables from affiliates 276,462 242,369 Other assets 192,769 184,948 Property, plant & equipment, net 1,410,310 1,203,251 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,895,373 $ 6,975,908 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accounts payable $ 488,978 $ 552,714 Short-term debt 95,000 — Accrued expenses 58,416 76,966 Accrued worker's compensation 27,289 26,585 Accrued marketing 119,663 101,573 Employee-related expenses 201,353 209,562 Taxes payable 2,372 525 Interest and dividends payable 103,760 90,287 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,096,831 1,058,212 Long-term debt, less current maturities 624,801 250,000 Pension and post-retirement benefits 534,698 530,249 Other long-term liabilities 104,083 99,340 Deferred income taxes 139,192 98,410 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (259,208) (248,075) Other shareholder's investment 5,654,976 5,187,772 TOTAL LIAB. & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT $ 7,895,373 $ 6,975,908

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended July 29, 2018 July 30, 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 751,086 $ 628,740 Depreciation and amortization of intangibles 121,108 96,121 Increase in working capital (49,374) (205,303) Other (79,615) 11,835 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 743,205 531,393 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of business — 135,944 Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles (857,668) — Net purchases of property/equipment (236,733) (116,235) (Increase) decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets (1,569) 4,041 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,095,970) 23,750 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) from short-term debt 95,000 — Net proceeds (payments) from long-term debt 374,801 — Dividends paid on common stock (288,515) (256,341) Share repurchase (44,741) (94,487) Other 40,732 14,337 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 177,277 (336,491) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 348 (454) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (175,140) 218,198 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 444,122 415,143 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER $ 268,982 $ 633,341

