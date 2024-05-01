PLANTERS® Brand Adds a Tangy Twist to its Flavored Cashews Portfolio: Salt & Vinegar

The PLANTERS® brand redefines the snacking experience with the introduction of its latest delicious and innovative flavored cashews

AUSTIN, Minn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of their irresistibly delicious flavored-cashew portfolio, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand, the No. 1 selling snack nuts brand,* are proudly unveiling their latest cashew-flavor innovation: salt & vinegar.

Designed to deliver a burst of tangy flavor, the all-new PLANTERS® Salt & Vinegar cashews provide consumers with a unique and satisfying snacking experience only the PLANTERS® brand team can deliver.

"We are thrilled to expand our flavored cashews portfolio with the introduction of our new salt & vinegar flavored cashews," said Zeeshan Tarique, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "Perfect for any occasion, this bold new flavor caters to those who seek a tangy twist in their snacking routine."

In 2023, the PLANTERS® brand team consulted with multiple sources to determine a new line of exciting cashew flavors, including input from both consumers and industry experts. Three new varieties of flavored cashews were then introduced to the market: rosemary and sea salt, cinnamon brown sugar, and dill pickle. A fourth flavor, apple cider donut, was also offered for a limited time in the fall.

The new salt & vinegar cashews come packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag for quick and easy sharing. Available now at Amazon and Walmart locations, these fun, mouthwatering morsels help curb hunger and keep fans energized between meals.

According to Tarique, PLANTERS® Salt & Vinegar cashews will be supported by an extended marketing campaign that highlights the product's unique taste and snacking experience. "We are excited to promote this new flavor that is sure to satisfy the cravings of all our snacking fans."

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com. Be sure to also follow MR. PEANUT® on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

* Source: Circana Dollar Sales, TUS - MULO+C, last 52 weeks ending 1-28-24, includes trail mixes and seeds

About the Planters® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, cheez curls, cheez balls, and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, cashews, mixed nuts — Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com/request. For more information on all Planters® products, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

