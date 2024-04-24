Hormel Foods Announces Retirement of Jeff Grev, Vice President of Legislative Affairs

Company Names Chad Randick Successor

AUSTIN, Minn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced that Jeff Grev, vice president of legislative affairs, will be retiring after a 40-year career with the company. Chad Randick, director of strategy and current lead of the company's transformation and modernization initiative, will succeed Grev as vice president of legislative affairs.

"I want to thank Jeff for his four decades of extraordinary service to our company. I'm grateful for his leadership, vision and the significant contributions he made in sales, marketing, corporate development and most recently as vice president of legislative affairs," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "I wish Jeff and his wife Chris all the best in retirement."

As vice president of legislative affairs, Randick will assume responsibility for overseeing all state and federal legislative affairs, and regulatory affairs.

"Chad's deep knowledge of our business and leadership experience in finance, sales, operations and business management makes him the ideal person to lead our legislative and regulatory affairs efforts going forward," Snee said.

About Jeff Grev

Grev began his career in 1984 in sales in Louisville, Kentucky. A year later, he became a sales representative for the Michigan territory and then the New England territory. In 1987, he advanced to the manager of sales training at the Corporate Office (Austin, Minnesota.). Grev became an associate product manager in 1988, and held several marketing positions until 1996, when he became a group product manager. In 2006, he took on a special assignment to become the general manager of the Valley Fresh Foods business based at the Corporate Office. He was named corporate manager of mergers and acquisitions in 2007, and then director of corporate development in 2013. He assumed his current role of vice president of legislative affairs in 2014.

About Chad Randick

Randick began his career with the company in 1994 as a cost accountant. He became a credit analyst and senior credit analyst before being promoted to manager of accounts payable and payroll for the Jennie-O business in 1996. Randick spent almost the next two decades in the Jennie-O business, advancing through roles of general accounting manager, several regional sales managers, and director of sales before being named to vice president of the Jennie-O foodservice division in 2013. Two years later, he became the president of the Burke Corporation team in Nevada, Iowa. Randick was named to his current role of Director of Strategy and current lead for the company's transformation and modernization initiative in 2023.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

