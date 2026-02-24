Hormel Foods Appoints Donald Monk as Company's First Chief Technology Officer

New role underscores company's commitment to modernizing technology, digital and data capabilities

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Donald Monk as chief technology officer, effective March 23. In this newly created role, Monk will serve as the company's senior-most technology leader, responsible for envisioning, aligning and delivering the enterprise technology, digital and data strategy that supports long‑term growth.

"Don is an exceptional technology leader with a proven track record of transforming large, global organizations and building modern digital capabilities that unlock business growth," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "As we continue to prioritize the modernization of our technology and data platforms, Don's experience and leadership will be critical in enhancing the capabilities that empower our business. We are thrilled to welcome him to Hormel Foods."

Monk brings more than 35 years of global technology leadership to Hormel Foods, including more than three decades at General Mills, where he ultimately served as chief information officer. Widely recognized for leading complex enterprise transformations, he has built high‑performing global teams and developed modern technology ecosystems that enable organizations to move faster and deliver stronger business results.

Monk is a global technology executive with more than 35 years of experience leading large, complex digital, data and technology organizations. He has deep expertise in shaping enterprise technology strategy, modernizing digital capabilities and enabling business growth through innovation.

Monk spent 33 years at General Mills, ultimately serving as chief information officer, where he led global technology strategy, delivery and operations across the company's international footprint. He later joined Cargill, most recently serving as senior vice president of strategy, governance and transformation for the company's digital technology and data organization. In that role, he guided global strategy and transformation efforts across all aspects of the digital and data function, including people, process, analytics and AI, finance and technology governance.

Throughout his career, Monk has led major enterprise transformations, built high‑performing global teams and implemented modern technology platforms that strengthen operational performance and accelerate growth.

Monk holds a Master of Science in software engineering from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

