Hormel Foods Appoints Leslie Lee Vice President of Digital Experience

In this role, Lee will lead the company's growing digital and e-commerce business strategy, which has seen significant growth in the last few years as more consumers look online for their favorite brands and products. Lee will oversee digital marketing, e-commerce operations and innovation, digital product management, and data analytics and insights for the company's portfolio of consumer-facing and foodservice brands.

"Leslie brings nearly 20 years of CPG marketing and digital experience to this important and growing role within Hormel Foods," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Our company has made significant investments in our omnichannel approach, with an integrated shopping experience for our consumers wherever they choose to shop. We will continue to combine the best consumer and customer insights with the latest technology to deliver an outstanding experience across all consumer touchpoints."

Lee joined Hormel Foods in 2016, most recently holding the position of director of shopper engagement within the company's digital experience group. Prior to joining Hormel Foods, she spent more than eight years with ConAgra Foods in marketing and brand leadership. Lee also held marketing and brand management roles at Kellogg's and Campbell Soup Company.

Lee holds a master's degree in business administration from the McCombs School of Business at University of Texas - Austin. She received her bachelor's degree from Howard University.

Lee replaces Stephen Koven who has left the company.

