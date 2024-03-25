Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUSTIN, Minn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 28.25 cents ($0.2825) a share on March 25, 2024, will be paid May 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024.

The May 15 payment will be the 383rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.



