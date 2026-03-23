Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

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Hormel Foods Corporation

Mar 23, 2026, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29.25 cents ($0.2925) a share on March 23, 2026, will be paid May 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2026.

The May 15 payment will be the 391st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption. 

About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

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