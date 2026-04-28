Hormel Foods Announces 2026 Call for 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Nominations

The program celebrates young change-makers under 20 years old creatively tackling food insecurity and systemic challenges

National Search for 2026 Food Heroes: Hormel Foods is officially seeking nominations for its fifth class of "10 Under 20 Food Heroes," 10 young leaders under age 20 who are implementing service initiatives for food security and community resilience.

Strategic Career Pathways: Honorees will participate in executive networking sessions designed to foster the next generation of industry leaders and can apply for corporate internships.

Resources for Continued Positive Impact: Food Heroes receive funding to expand their local projects and guidance from Hormel Foods leaders.

AUSTIN, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is now accepting nominations for the 2026 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes. In its fifth year, the program spotlights the efforts of young people who are demonstrating a measurable commitment to a more sustainable food system and focused on food security and community resilience.

Hormel Foods seeking nominations for its 2026 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes

Students and young change-makers under the age of 20 who are laying the groundwork for long-term impact through their ideas, leadership and action are encouraged to apply. To apply, candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by a mentor, teacher, family member or community member. Successful applicants will share a detailed overview of their project's mission and the number of people or communities they have helped. Nominations can be submitted at 10under20foodheroes.com/nominate through June 5, 2026.

"The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program celebrates young innovators and leaders who are evolving our food landscape and advancing solutions to address food security," said Henry Hsia, vice president of retail marketing at Hormel Foods. "This program provides a unique platform for students to transition their projects into long-term missions with the support of the Hormel Foods global network."

10 Under 20 Food Heroes Honoree Benefits

The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes receive mentorship support and resources from Hormel Foods, beginning with a $2,500 financial donation to assist in the expansion and continuation of their efforts. In addition to this funding, honorees receive an invitation to the company's global headquarters in Austin, Minn. for a recognition event for the recipients and their families. The program is designed to foster professional growth through direct engagement and networking sessions with company leadership and offers insights into future opportunities to apply for an internship to gain hands-on food industry experience.

Supporting the Next Generation of Food Industry Leaders

The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program has helped spotlight young leaders making strides in the food security conversation who have gone on to inspire national audiences. Previous Food Heroes have hailed from across the United States, including as close as Austin, Minn., and as far as California and Florida. These young leaders have been recognized for leading hometown projects including launching community gardens, developing food waste reduction apps, and creating backpack programs to provide meals for neighbors in need.

"The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes recognition served as a powerful catalyst for my work with the Backpack Project," said Ryan Gustis, a member of the 2025 10 Under 20 Food Heroes class. "Hormel Foods provided the mentorship and networking opportunities required to amplify my passion for food security which was essential in developing the skills necessary for long-term systemic impact."

Explore the inspiring stories of past Hormel Foods 10 Under 20 Food Heroes and learn more about the program at 10under20foodheroes.com and view the 2026 promo video at https://www.youtube.com/@HormelFoodsCorp.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation