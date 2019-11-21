Hormel Foods Donates 80,000 Pounds of Food to Support the KARE 11 Food Fight

When KARE 11 News Anchor Julie Nelson found out about the donation, she said, "Hormel Foods just donated 80,000 pounds of food to #TeamJulie and Second Harvest Heartland. 80,000 pounds! Thank you, Hormel Foods, for making a difference in our community. We are so grateful!"

"As a global branded food company, fighting food insecurity is extremely important to us," said Steve Venenga, vice president of Grocery Products marketing at Hormel Foods. "We are pleased to support #TeamJulie in the KARE 11 Food Fight to rally around this important cause right before the holidays."

The goal of this year's food drive is 2 million pounds of food for Second Harvest Heartland. In 2014, the drive resulted in a donation of more than 1.4 million pounds of food. Hormel Foods also participated in the 2014 drive, contributing over 10,000 pounds of food.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation from Hormel Foods to #TeamJulie," said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. "It is through ongoing partnerships like those we have with Hormel Foods and KARE 11 that we are able to help ease the burden of hunger that so many of our neighbors experience."

For more information about the KARE 11 Food Fight, please visit https://www.givemn.org/team/Foodfight2019. For additional information about the hunger-relief efforts of Hormel Foods, visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Kelly Braaten

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

