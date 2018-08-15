Hormel Foods Featured on Selling Power's 2018 50 Best Companies to Sell For List

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced the company was recently ranked No. 25 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 18th consecutive year the list has appeared in Selling Power.

To gather the data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application to evaluate the companies on the list, with detailed sections covering these categories:

1) Compensation and benefits;

2) Sales-rep onboarding and sales enablement;

3) Sales training and coaching; and

4) Sales culture.

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today.

"The companies on this year's list represent the future of selling," Gschwandtner said. "We are living in the age of sales enablement. To win at an elite level, salespeople need the support of excellent sales training, the right technology and great sales coaching. The 50 Best Companies to Sell For have made the right investments, culturally and financially, to make sure their salespeople have every advantage as they compete to win deals and generate more revenue."

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™



Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT SELLING POWER



In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity email newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

