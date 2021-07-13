Hormel Foods Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021

AUSTIN, Minn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is pleased to announce that it has ranked No. 17 on the Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This is the 21st consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power magazine.

"Once again, we are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies to sell for in the country," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "Hormel Foods is not only a great company to sell for, but we are a leader in offering all of our team members world-class benefits and training programs."

According to PJ Connor, group vice president; president, Consumer Product Sales, the recognition is appreciated and well deserved. "Our sales culture is built on the principles of inclusion, talent development, indispensable strategic relationships with our customers and delivering results," said Connor. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and our highly intelligent and efficient team of effective sales professionals throughout our entire company."

To assemble this year's 50 Best list Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories including:

Compensation and benefits;

Sales culture;

Onboarding and sales enablement strategies; and

Sales training and coaching

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says, "The companies who earned a spot on this year's list have truly world-class sales organizations. In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today's digital, remote selling environment."

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/35RmLi1.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com/.

