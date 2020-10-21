Hormel Foods Introduces Two New Flavors of Hormel® Black Label® Bacon

"Our team combined American's favorite condiment with thick-cut bacon to create Hormel® Black Label® bacon hand-rubbed with ranch seasoning," said John Hernandez, brand manager, Hormel Foods. "This new item will deliver the mouth-watering flavor of bacon and creamy ranch you crave on any sandwich, salad or baked potato – creating an unforgettable meal."

In addition, consumers now can enjoy the bold, unforgettable flavor of bacon made with time-honored smokehouse processes dating back to the days of the American settlers. Hormel® Black Label® Classic Country Style Thick Cut Bacon is handcrafted using only the finest ingredients and smoked for over 10 hours, creating a difference you can taste.

Both flavors are available in 12-ounce thick-cut bacon packages. Find these new flavors in store at select Walmart and Spartan Nash locations.

For additional information on all Hormel® Black Label® bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Happy Little Plants® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

