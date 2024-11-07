Hormel Foods Named a Best for Vets Employer for 12th Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced it has been named on Military Times' 2024 Best for Vets employer list for the 12th consecutive year. Military Times evaluates company efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

"We are honored to be recognized for the 12th year in a row as a Best for Vets employer," said Richard Carlson, vice president of Quality Management at Hormel Foods and the executive sponsor of HMVET, the company's employee resource group for active and retired military team members. "Hormel Foods has a long history of supporting the military, both as an active recruiter of former service members and as a leading food supplier for our troops. We are thankful for our veterans and service members who play a vital role on our dynamic team."

The annual Best for Vets survey addresses the areas of greatest importance for transitioning service members, veterans and their families when seeking employment, including recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs. The submissions are analyzed by the Military Times' data experts. They are unbiased and completely objective — purely looking at the stats and information provided by each company.

In addition to the company's recruitment efforts, the Hormel Foods HMVET employee resource group helps current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

