Hormel Foods Named One of 50 Best Companies to Sell For

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

12 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

The company's dynamic sales team recognized by Selling Power for 22nd time, this year ranking No. 14

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is pleased to announce it has been ranked No. 14 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For List, now in its 23rd year of publication. Hormel Foods is a 22-time recipient of this prestigious recognition, including in 2016 when the company was No. 1.

Continue Reading
Hormel Foods was just named one of 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine for the 22nd time,
Hormel Foods was just named one of 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine for the 22nd time,

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the top 50 companies to sell for in the nation," said PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail Sales, Hormel Foods. "We're proud that our sales team continues to position Hormel Foods as a world-class leader in the industry. This award is a result of both our sales and our sales-strategy professionals, who continue to deliver growth and profitability for our stakeholders."

Members of the Hormel Foods sales team are the company's first point of contact for customers and partners. Team members strive to achieve their objective of increasing sales for their areas and divisions by adding products to distribution and expanding the usage of current Hormel Foods products. Additionally, these sales professionals, who are employed nationwide, are responsible for implementing marketing strategies for their products.

To determine the final list of companies, the research team at Selling Power analyzed and ranked data across key areas, including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The list encompasses companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in innovation to adapt to current economic conditions.

"As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies, and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their sales representatives."

The view the complete list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023, visit https://bit.ly/430lnoh

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:   

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

Hormel Foods Named One of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

Elevate Your Summer Entertaining: Jennie-O® Brand and Registered Dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth Introduce Tasty New Turkey Recipes Inspired by Latest Culinary Trends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.