Hormel Foods Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

"As a leading corporate citizen, we are honored to be recognized for the outstanding work we are doing on Our Food Journey ™," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "We have always believed that building social value and creating economic value are not competing goals. We are proud to demonstrate this belief through the positive impact we have on our team members, consumers, partners, communities where we live and work and our planet."

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to publish the ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies. Statista worked from a universe of 2,000 public companies and analyzed them based on an independent survey among 6,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from annual reports and corporate responsibility reports. The analysis covered three important areas of corporate responsibility: environment, social and corporate governance.

To view the complete list of America's Most Responsibility Companies, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

