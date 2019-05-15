Hormel Foods Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine) has named Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to its 20th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance amongst the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

"We are extremely proud of our journey to make the world a better place and are proud to be recognized for the 11th consecutive year as an outstanding corporate citizen," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "This is the 10th time our company has been ranked on the top half of the list and is a true testament to the ongoing commitment of all of our team members to continue to create social value while also creating economic value."

Hormel Foods was ranked No. 37 on the list, which was based on 134 updated corporate disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List ranks the Russell 1000 Index and research is conducted by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be assessed. To compile this ranking, information is obtained from publicly available resources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies also have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost.

"CR Magazine is proud to celebrate 20 years of advancing ESG transparency and performance through the 100 Best Corporate Citizens," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, which publishes CR Magazine. "Each year, we measure the increasingly competitive progress of brands on ESG topics. Transparency and public commitments make corporate responsibility and sustainability programs stronger. We congratulate those honored on this year's ranking for their commitment to the triple bottom line."

Hormel Foods continues to be recognized by third-party organizations for its efforts. Recent recognition includes: being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, receiving the Global Impact Award from Convoy of Hope for the company's hunger-relief efforts, being named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes and being ranked No. 7 in the consumer foods product category on Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, among many others.

Additional information about the company's achievements can be found in the company's annual corporate responsibility report. The complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 ranking can be found at www.triplepundit.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the ranking, every company in the Russell 1000 is ranked according to 134 total ESG factors, emphasizing transparency and performance.

About Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine

3BL Media produces and publishes CR Magazine for CEO interviews, practitioner resources, and our annual ranking of U.S. companies and Responsible CEO of the Year awards. 3BL Media also produces 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands, our annual summit where corporate leaders share their 'why' and 'how' of sustainable business - held Oct. 29-30, 2019, at MGM National Harbor, outside Washington.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business, reaching 10+ million change-makers.

Contact: Kelly Braaten

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

