Hormel Foods Named to Fast Company's 2025 Brands That Matter List

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named to Fast Company's 2025 Brands That Matter list. This annual recognition celebrates and recognizes brands that resonate culturally, engage their audiences in meaningful ways and demonstrate real business impact.

Hormel Foods earned Fast Company’s Brands That Matter recognition with its multi brand, multi channel “Here for the Snacks” Big Game campaign, which positioned snacking – not just football – as the real MVP of game day.

"We are honored to be named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list," said Scott Aakre, group vice president and chief marketing officer for Retail at Hormel Foods. "This recognition highlights our approach to creating campaigns that connect with people and our customers and reflect how culture – not just promotion – drives brand relevance. It's a testament to our marketing team's creativity in bringing our brands to life."

"We're thrilled to recognize this diverse group of honorees and highlight the work of exceptional marketing leaders," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "What unites these brands is their dedication and ingenuity in forging authentic audience relationships through work that resonates in culture."

