Hormel Foods Once Again Named One of 60 Best Companies to Sell For

Selling Power recognizes the company's culture of success and dynamic team of sales professionals

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 23rd time, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has made the 2024 Selling Power 60 Best Companies to Sell For list. The list includes 60 of the most deserving sales organizations in the United States.

For the 23rd time, Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has made the 2024 Selling Power 60 Best Companies to Sell For list. The list includes 60 of the most deserving sales organizations in the United States.

"It is an incredible honor and achievement to again be recognized as one of the top 60 companies to sell for in the nation," said David Weber, vice president of Sales, Foodservice for Hormel Foods. "Hormel Foods has developed a culture of success by delivering results from our sales team. Our highly skilled and efficient professionals make us a best-in-class organization. This award would not be possible without their hard work and dedication."

Members of the Hormel Foods sales team are the company's first point of contact with its valued customers and partners. Team members strive to achieve their objective of increasing sales for their areas and divisions by adding products to distribution and expanding the usage of current Hormel Foods products. Additionally, these sales professionals are responsible for implementing marketing strategies for their respective products.

To determine the final list of companies, the research team at Selling Power analyzed and ranked data across key areas, including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The list now encompasses the top 60 companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in innovation to adapt to current economic conditions.

"As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their outstanding cultures, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership and the introduction of process improving technologies. All of this, combined, provides meaningful work environments that offer unlimited opportunities to win."

To view the complete list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024, visit https://www.sellingpower.com/lists/2024/60-best-companies-to-sell-for

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation