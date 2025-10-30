Hormel Foods Once Again Recognized for Having Top Summer Internship Program

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today that it was again recognized by Vault as having one of the top 150 internship programs in the nation. The company's multi-year, award-winning summer internship program was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Consumer and Industrial Products; Engineering; as well as Sales, Marketing and Communications.

"It's such an honor to be recognized for our outstanding internship program," said Angie Bissen, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "We hosted nearly 100 college students from 50 different universities last summer and worked hard to provide them with a best-in-class, hands-on experience managing key projects for the company."

Vault surveyed participating interns asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas including:

Overall career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities),

Employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization),

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility),

Compensation and benefits.

Hormel Foods has a long-standing track record of hiring interns to full-time positions following their graduations.

"We typically convert at least 70% of our interns into full-time team members," said Bissen. "I think this speaks volumes to the fantastic work our teams do to welcome and mentor our interns as well as provide real-world work experiences for them to keep growing."

To view the Vault list of top-ranked internships, visit Vault Internship Rankings Landing Page.

